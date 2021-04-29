Teen connected to 4 Philly murders, including shooting near prison
Philadelphia police have connected a teenager to four recent murders, including one outside of a prison last month.
Philadelphia police have connected a teenager to four recent murders, including one outside of a prison last month.
Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting inside the Philadelphia Mills Mall last month.
Officials released surveillance video, hoping someone can help identify who Constable Mark Herman calls a "very violent individual."
A teenager is recovering after police say he was stabbed multiple times while trying to rob people at a South Philadelphia playground.
Princeton and University of Pennsylvania at center of storm over the use of the bones of a child killed by police bombing in 1985 Mourners of Move members killed in the bombing by the Philadelphia police stand in front of their former headquarters. Photograph: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive The two Ivy League universities at the center of a billowing storm over the use in anthropology teaching of the bones of an African American child killed by Philadelphia police in 1985 have apologized for the “serious error”, promising to return the human remains to relatives who never consented to the practice. The pelvis and femur bones of an unidentified Black girl thought to be in her teens were revealed last week to have been used as props in an online anthropology course staged by Princeton and given by a professor from the University of Pennsylvania. Neither institution had requested or received consent from the family of the child, yet held on to the bones for research and teaching for 36 years. Now both universities have issued apologies, announced investigations by outside lawyers, and pledged to do better in future in their interactions with African American communities. Princeton’s president, Christopher Eisgruber, said its “commitment to teaching and scholarship in the service of humanity depends on treating everyone we encounter with dignity and respect”. He added that he was “deeply troubled” to learn that the remains of the unidentified child had been used in an online course presented by his institution. The now suspended course, Real Bones: Adventures in Forensic Anthropology, deployed as a “case study” the bones of the girl who is believed to have been 12 or 14 when she was killed in a fire in West Philadelphia in May 1985. The inferno was started when Philadelphia police dropped an incendiary bomb on the roof of the headquarters of a Black liberation and back-to-nature group, Move. The bones, retrieved from the ashes of the fire, fell into the hands of a University of Pennsylvania anthropologist, Alan Mann, who was invited to help the Philadelphia medical examiner’s office in identifying them. It now transpires that he held on to the remains, taking them with him when he transferred from UPenn to Princeton in 2000. Princeton’s department of anthropology has issued its own apology to the Move family, saying that it should have asked more questions about Mann’s research and what he was doing with the Black child’s bones. “As anthropologists we acknowledge that American physical anthropology began as a racist science marked by support for, and participation in, eugenics. It defended slavery, played a role in supporting restrictive immigration laws, and was used to justify segregation, oppression and violence in the USA and beyond,” the department said in a statement. It added that “physical anthropology has used, abused and disrespected bodies, bones and lives of indigenous and racialized communities under the guise of research and scholarship. We have a long way to go toward ensuring anthropology bends towards justice.” UPenn has now been in touch with Michael Africa Jr, a member of the Move family, to discuss future steps. He is assembling a panel that will come up with a plan for returning the bones and other measures. “This is not just about giving these bones back, this is about restitution and accountability. If I as a Black person went to any grave and took bones, I’m going to jail,” Africa Jr told the Guardian. Penn Museum, a part of the University of Pennsylvania where the bones were housed for many years, has now made clear that it intends to hand them over. “These remains should be returned to the Africa family as soon as possible,” said the museum’s director, Chris Woods, in a joint statement with UPenn’s provost, Wendell Pritchett. “The research of our physical anthropologists was done in the interests of serving our community, but by any measure 36 years is far too long to have waited,” they said. “It was a serious error in judgment to use these remains in a class of any kind, especially given the extreme emotional distress in our community surrounding the 1985 bombing of the Move house.” The online course was hosted by an eminent anthropologist, Janet Monge, who is based at both the Penn Museum and Princeton. She has yet to make any comment on the affair.
A violent assault in Wilmington, Delaware has left a man seriously injured.
A Polish draughts official apologised on Wednesday for causing outrage in Moscow by removing the Russian flag from a player's table during a world title match, but said he'd had little choice. Match official Jacek Pawlicki removed the flag as Russia's Tamara Tansykkuzhina played Poland's Natalia Sadowska in the Womens World Championship in Warsaw on Tuesday. Organisers said they had been told to remove the flag immediately by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) because Russians are barred under doping sanctions from competing under their national flag at major international events.
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is accused of violating the civil rights of four detainees by strapping them to a restraint chair for hours.
UFC veteran Rachael Ostovich is the latest notable female fighter to sign with Bare Knuckle FC.
One minute Alex Delaney was nagging her husband about cleaning, the next he was being rushed to hospital in an ambulance.
Julia James was found dead in a quiet hamlet in Ackholt Wood in Snowdown near Aylesham, on Tuesday.
Expedition spent 24 days clearing 10 miles of shoreline in Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, collecting 94,472lb marine debris A female endangered Hawaiian monk seal entangled in derelict fishing gear. Photo taken under Noaa/NMFS permit no 22677. Photograph: Matthew Chauvin of PMDP In a span of just over three weeks, more than 47 tons of plastic waste were removed from America’s largest protected marine reserve, sometimes directly off animals, a stark reminder of the scourge of plastic pollution in the world’s oceans. An expedition spent 24 days clearing 10 miles of shoreline in the atolls and islands of the Papahānaumokuākea marine national monument in the remote Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. The team, led by a non-profit with support from state and federal agencies, collected 94,472lb of marine debris, aiming specifically for waste that poses an entanglement hazard to animals, such as derelict fishing gear, also called “ghost nets”. “On our first day we came across a four-year-old female Hawaiian monk seal who had a bit of net wrapped really tightly around her neck,” said Kevin O’Brien, the president of Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project, the non-profit that led the team. “You could see her trying to dig at it with her flipper.” A juvenile Hawaiian monk seal rests on top of a pile of ghost nets. Photo taken under Noaa/NMFS permit no 22677. Photograph: Matthew Chauvin of PMDP The crew was able to remove the net, O’Brien said, adding that it was routine for them to come across animals entangled in debris. “There is no permanent human presence witnessing these events and it’s so telling that within one day we found an entangled monk seal,” he said. “For every one we do see there must be many more that go unseen.” Of the waste collected on the expedition, ghost nets made up nearly 80,000lb of the haul, while more than 14,000lb were ocean plastics such as fishing buoys, baskets, plastic bottles and cigarette lighters. The marine reserve, located more than 1,300 miles from Honolulu, covers more than half a million miles of Pacific Ocean and is a crucial habitat to the endangered Hawaiian monk seal as well as the threatened green turtle and 14 million seabirds. However, ocean currents and its location near the Great Pacific garbage patch cause debris to collect on the uninhabited beaches. More than 2m pounds of marine debris have been removed from the monument since 1996. Shoreline cleanup of Kapou. Photograph: Kevin O'Brien of PMDP An estimated 11m tons of plastic waste reach the world’s oceans each year, an amount that is expected to triple in the next 20 years. Research has suggested that fish may actively seek out plastic debris because the pieces may smell similar to prey, and in Hawaii some fish begin consuming plastic within days of being born. The expedition to the marine national monument, organized by the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project and with support from the state of Hawaii, Noaa, the US Fish and Wildlife Service and Hawaii Pacific University, involves crew members walking the shoreline, sometimes dragging hundreds or thousands of pounds of waste. Nets, which are usually brought to the shore by storms, often have to be dug out, while plastic smaller than 10cm is left behind. The M/V Imua, 180ft supply vessel, as it steams into port in Honolulu carrying 94,472lb of marine debris on deck. Photograph: David Golden “If you focus on anything too small you waste your time because there’s so much plastic,” O’Brien said. Despite the inundation, O’Brien is hopeful, in part because of efforts to reduce plastic waste around the world, and because the cleanups like the one completed during the recent expedition make a difference, he said. “[We’re] simply keeping up with the problem just so the wildlife can have a shot. Our cleanups are really having an impact on this place and for the species there,” he said.
In 2020, Dr. Clarence White, a well-respected psychologist in Syracuse, New York was found to have engaged in a sexual relationship with one of his clients. In 2013, Todd Boldry, a teacher in Knox County, Indiana, who was investigated for “seduction of a minor” was fired from his teaching job, although charges against him were dropped. Dr. Clarence White lost his medical license and Todd Boldry lost his teaching license — they will never work in their professions again.
The Catwoman is in our midst.
27 people share their experience, and prove why it's time we started taking these crimes seriously.
Journalist Laura Italiano said she failed to push back hard enough against the incorrect story, describing the incident as her "breaking point."
All three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a Vietnamese American man, who was initially reported as missing over the weekend in Indiana. Shane Van Nguyen, 55, was found dead in a crashed car in the 1500 block of Forest Park Boulevard in Fort Wayne on Sunday, WANE reports. Nguyen was last seen alive as he was leaving the Allen County Memorial Coliseum after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot at around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.
In light of the recent death of beloved New York rapper Earl “DMX” Simmons, his home state has decided to set a day aside to honor his life and legacy.
TwitterThe sons of a mother in her fifties who died of COVID-19 while trying to find a hospital bed were forced to wedge her between them and drive her miles to be cremated, according to media accounts in India.A heart-wrenching video of the men stopped by a police officer has gone viral, and underscores the human tragedy that seems to have no end in the world’s second most populous nation.The incident happened in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, and the men chose to drive their mother on their motorbike when there was no ambulance available to take her body home to her village.The woman became gravely ill, prompting her sons to take her in an autorickshaw to a local doctor, who diagnosed her and said she needed a CT scan to ascertain the severity of her breathing difficulties. Before they could find her a hospital bed, she died.After her death, the autorickshaw driver asked her sons to get out of his vehicle, forcing them to act. A local police officer stopped them to question who the obviously incapacitated woman wedged between them was. In the video, he is visibly shaken as they tell him the story.India has become the latest epicenter of the crippling pandemic, with the country reporting more than 300,000 cases and nearly 3,000 deaths every day. The health care system has buckled across the country. The crisis is exacerbated by shortages in critical supplies, leaving families of dying patients on their own to find hospital beds, oxygen and eventually to deal with the bodies. Smoke from the funeral pyres fills the air in cities like New Dehli as makeshift crematoriums pop up to handle the onslaught. So far, more than 200,000 people have died with COVID-19, though many experts say the real toll is likely much higher.Now, neighboring countries including Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh are bracing for the virus to cross borders that have been sealed too late as workers in India return home. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
On Tuesday’s episode of Wendy Williams, former Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez stopped by to spill the tea on season two of Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami.
Richard Pusey is sentenced to 10 months jail for filming dying police officers at a crash scene.