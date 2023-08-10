Family speaks out after teen daughter dies at Fulton County Jail

After their teenage daughter died at the Fulton County Jail in July, her family is speaking out.

Noni Battiste-Kosoko, 19, was arrested in May for a misdemeanor bench warrant, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

She was arrested by Union City police and given a bond of $2,000, but was held without bond due to charges from Miami-Dade County in Florida.

On July 11, she was found unresponsive in her cell around dinner time.

Officials said she was found in her cell by herself with no obvious signs of injury when medical personnel went to check on her.

That night, her remains were taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Tonight, on Channel 2 Action News at 5, Battiste-Kosoko’s family speaks with Channel 2′s Audrey Washington amid their push for answers.

