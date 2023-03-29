Family of stabbed Senate staffer says he was "randomly and brutally attacked"

The parents of Philip Todd, the Senate staffer who was stabbed in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, issued a statement on Wednesday saying he was in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Todd was "randomly and brutally attacked by a person armed with a knife, who, according to the police report, attempted to kill him. The intervention of our son's friend helped prevent the wounds from being fatal," said the statement from Chuck and Helen Todd.

According to the police affidavit, Todd said he did not know the suspect, later identified as Glynn Neal, and did not know why he stabbed him. The suspect allegedly jumped on top of Todd during the attack and stabbed Todd's head and upper body before a friend of Todd's helped push the suspect off, the affidavit said. Todd and his friend were then able to escape.

Todd suffered a puncture wound to the left side of head, which penetrated the left side of the skull and likely caused an internal brain bleed; a puncture wound to the lower left torso that was so deep it caused Todd's lung to be punctured; a minor puncture wound to the left chest and a laceration on his left ear that may require reconstruction, police said.

Detectives were able to connect Neal to a cellphone found at the scene and soon arrested him. Officers said they found a bloody knife near the crime scene.

Neal has been charged with assault with attempt to kill while armed, according to court documents. He told officers he was hearing voices at the time of the attack, according to the police affidavit. Court records indicate Neal had just been released from prison after serving a 12-year sentence on other charges.

Todd's family said they were "impressed" with the "professionalism" of the D.C. police as well as with the "love and support of Philip's many friends," colleagues and other people in his community, including Antioch Church. His family also thanked the Senate chaplain and Sen. Rand Paul, Todd's boss, for "making a personal visit to encourage Philip."

Paul issued a statement on Monday saying a member of his staff had been "brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C."

Scott MacFarlane and Nikole Killion contributed to this report.

