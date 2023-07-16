Family Statement Deepens Carlee Russell Disappearance Mystery

Hoover Police Department

The parents of 25-year-old Carlee Russell issued a lengthy statement on Sunday that shed no light about what happened to her between her 911 call on an Alabama highway Thursday night and her sudden return home two days later.

“Great morning!!” Talitha Russell, Carlee’s mother, said in a Facebook post Sunday, adding, “Our baby is safe!!!!!!!!!! Thank you Father God.”

Promising a “general statement in the near future,” Talitha Russell provided not details about the condition of her daughter—who was taken to the hospital Saturday night after showing up to her family’s Hoover home.

“Just as we made a commitment to not entertain negative thoughts during the time our daughter was missing, we surely will not entertain negative thoughts/statements, unvalidated opinions, or sheer ignorance at such a joyous time,” the family’s statement said.

Police have also provided no updates about what happened to Carlee or her current condition.

The young woman was driving home from work on I-459 South on Thursday night when she phoned police dispatchers to report a toddler walking on the side of the interstate, according to the Hoover Police Department. Police said she called a family member—but then seemingly lost contact. Responding cops found no sign of Carlee or a child, but located her vehicle.

While she was missing, her parents said they thought it was possible the toddler was used as “bait” to lure their daughter out of her car.

Dozens of local residents and scores of police officers searched for Russell before she resurfaced.

“She walked up, banged on the door, and that was her,” Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis told WBRC.

He said that police wanted to “give Carlee and family a little time to get themselves back together. I know it’s been a tough experience for them. When we think it’s time to sit down and have a conversation with Carlee and try to get some facts, we’ll do that.”

The family, meanwhile, requested privacy to “allow us to just love on our daughter and each other.”

“Also, please consider the fact that we have not slept for 3 nights and we are mentally and physically exhausted,” the statement said.

