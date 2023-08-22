Family still looking for answers 10 years after woman’s murder in McKeesport

It has been ten years since two people were shot and killed while driving in McKeesport and no one has been charged with the crime.

Jana Randolph’s loved ones will hold a vigil Tuesday night to remember the mother and grandmother.

On the night of Aug. 22, 2013, Randolph was giving a friend a ride when police said a car began following them on Riverview Street. Someone inside that car opened fire, killing Randolph and her passenger, Carlos Hudson.

Family members told Channel 11 that Randolph didn’t have any enemies. She worked at a local nursing home and they suspect she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Riverview Street in McKeesport.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Popular Pittsburgh restaurant to rebrand, reopen as ‘The Foodture’ 2 lucky lottery winners split $135,995 prize; 1 ticket sold at local gas station Black Hawk helicopters expected to fly around Downtown Pittsburgh Tuesday. Here’s why. VIDEO: Spotted lanternfly sticky traps are harmful to other wildlife, experts say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts