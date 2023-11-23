Family still looking for answers in loved one’s 2016 Kansas City murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri family is hoping you can solve their loved one’s murder from seven years ago.

Corey Lee Walls, 35, was robbed before he was shot and killed in Kansas City’s northeast side on November 22, 2016. The case has been cold ever since.

His younger sister, Rachell Garlick, said he lived in veteran housing in the area at the time of his murder.

The intersection at Saint John and Cypress Avenues where Corey was shot has several homes and small businesses. One camera captured what happened, but Rachel explained it was dark and blurry, making it near impossible to see the killer’s face.

Child was seconds away from being shot in Oak Park Mall shooting, court documents say

“Every year, I’ve been here. I want everybody to see who he is; keep his memory alive,” said Garlick, holding a poster showing her brother’s picture.

She said coming to this intersection is all she can do to keep his memory alive.

“He was a veteran and made a big impact. He had so many friends that loved him; he was a good man,” she said.

Walls was many things: a father, son, brother, and veteran who’d serve in the Air Force for six years before being honorably discharged.

From there, he moved to Kansas City where he lived for a few years. Before he died, Walls was able to tell police what happened: a man accosted him and demanded his phone and wallet. He then shot Walls in the arm and stomach.

“It’s so senseless. I want the person to know that he was loved. This could have been your brother,” she said.

‘You can hear the snapping’: Doorbell camera captures dog attacking mother and toddler

Garlick was in prison at the time and never got to say goodbye, but she made her brother a promise.

“When the Lord took him home, it saved me. It was the click I needed,” she said.

That promise? To get clean and change her ways; something she said she’s accomplished.

Now, she comes back to this spot every year on the anniversary of his death to share his photo with passing cars and play his favorite songs from a boombox — hoping whoever killed her brother is eventually caught.

“For whoever it is, I forgive you. I do,” she said.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

FOX 4 tried to contact the Kansas City Police Department Wednesday afternoon for an update on Walls’ case. We heard back from a public information officer, who told us the detectives are away until Monday for the holiday. FOX4 expects to hear back from them then.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.