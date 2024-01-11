Family still recovering in hospital after deadly Northland fire, neighbors say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire in the early hours of Sunday morning took the life of a teenage girl as well as the rest of the family’s home in the Northland.

Liberty North High School informed FOX4 that the person who died in the fire was Sophie Fazel, a junior at LNHS.

Around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, KCFD was called to a house fire at the 8300 block of Northeast 103rd Terrace. When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire and thick smoke from a two-story house.

They saved five people from the fire, which included three children. Before those evacuated were sent to the hospital, they told KCFD that there was a child with special needs who was still in the house after others got out.

Firefighters attempted to go back inside and find the teen while the house was on fire, but the flames and smoke were too advanced. Fazel died due to the fire.

According to their neighbors, mother Ashley is improving, has been taken off a ventilator and is in stable condition. Their 4-year-old son Spencer is still on a ventilator in the ICU, also in stable condition.

Neighbors are still grappling with what they saw on Sunday morning.

“Ugh. It was horrific,” neighbor Valerie Starks described. “You walk outside and see your good friends house in flames. All I can say is that it was a nightmare and we’re waiting to wake up.”

She said that kids in the neighborhood, including her own, have been struggling with the situation the most.

“We’ve had a lot of questions. I’ve had my kiddos be terrified to come home, to go upstairs, to be alone, because they’re afraid,” she said. “I can reassure them over and over and over again but that has stuck with them. And watching this unfold has been so traumatizing.”

While they’re all processing what happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, they’ve been doing everything they can to help the Fazel family.

Kelly Hurt, another neighbor, told FOX4 that she’s had “daily deliveries even during the snowstorm of food, medical supplies, clothing, shoes, hats, coats, everything for this family and for the family that they’re staying with.”

They’ve also been accepting donations through GoFundMe. As of Wednesday night, the total amount raised was more than $172,000. Both neighbors say that the number is staggering.

“It’s just mind blowing. It doesn’t surprise me but it does because this community is so amazing,” Hurt said. “They always pull together in a time of need. They hope it provides “a sense of peace after this and helps build another part of their legacy.”

Starks said the community has done this before, for her family.

“It’s something you never forget. You don’t want to move off the street. You want to be here forever,” Starks said.

While fundraising efforts continue at small businesses in the area, Hurt says that what the family needs the most is a full recovery for Ashley and Spencer.

“We need everybody home and healthy and ready to move forward,” Hurt said.

The bomb and arson unit of the Kansas City Police Department are the officials investigating the fire and have not released a cause yet.

