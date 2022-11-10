Family still searching for answers a year after woman found shot and killed inside car

It’s been one year since a woman was found shot dead inside her car in a driveway in Berclair, and her family is still searching for answers.

Jerriny Caples, 25, was shot and killed on Print Avenue.

Memphis Police said they found her body inside a white Jeep Cherokee around 6 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2021.

CrimeStoppers released photos of a man walking away from the driveway where Caples was found.

Her father, Jerry Caples, said investigators say the case is ‘cold’ because the possible suspect had a mask on and was captured by a door cam that was blurry.

He said the person carried a distinctive backpack, a brown MCM designer bag.

FOX13 has reached out to MPD for an update on this investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: