Family still searching for MS Coast man who never arrived at son’s home on Christmas Eve

A South Mississippi man’s family continued looking for answers Tuesday after the 60-year-old never arrived at his son’s house on Christmas Eve.

Joseph Edwin Ladnier, 60, of Hurley, was last seen at 8 a.m. on Dec. 24, leaving his homeon Begonia Road, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. The department says he was planning to visit his son on Lilly Patch Road in Moss Point, but never arrived.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which issued a Silver Alert for Ladnier on Monday, Ladnier was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt. According to MBI, Ladnier has a nautical sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

The sheriff’s department described Ladnier’s vehicle as a 2004 red or maroon Toyota Tundra, with Mississippi disabled license plate DB0034Q.

Ladnier has not used any of his bank cards and his vehicle tag has not been scanned by any local or interstate tag readers since he went missing, according to investigators.

According to a Facebook post from family members, Ladnier allegedly left his home without his cell phone.

MBI says according to family, Ladnier suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment and requires medication.

The sheriff’s department asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts please call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or use their app P3 Tips.