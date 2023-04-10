Family still waiting for justice nearly 2 years after woman gunned down on the Parkway East

Imagine being a family who lost a child and is waiting for their day in court. Barbara Sampson’s day was today, but once again her daughter’s murder trial was postponed.

“I have to sit here and see an empty chair you get to go home to your families and see your children. I don’t get to see that. I have to go to a graveyard and look at my child in the dirt,” Sampson said.

On the heels of a holiday weekend, Sampson’s emotions have turned to frustration.

“They caught two people in my daughter’s case, and I still feel like I have a cold case murder. That’s what it feels like to me,” Sampson said.

Next month marks two years since Sampson’s daughter Jasmine Guest, 24, was shot and killed on the Parkway East.

“It’s hard it kind of ripped my family upside down,” Sampson said.

She’s waiting for the day when Jasmine’s accused killers go before a judge. She thought that day would be Monday.

“I have known this trial was going to happen since October and have been mentally preparing myself getting my emotions together whether I’m upset how will I feel having to go down there and look at these two men,” Sampson said.

She told Channel 11 she got a text on Friday from the victim’s advocate saying it’s postponed again until the summer. While she understands things change, she’s upset that during this whole process she’s never once heard from the ADA on Jasmine’s case.

“Just a little simple phone call it makes a difference. It doesn’t give us anxiety or make us feel like our child is worthless,” Sampson said.

When Channel 11 asked the District Attorney’s Office about the lack of communication with this family, all we were told was there is an advocate assigned to the family.

But Sampson said that’s just not enough and believes families like hers deserve at least a phone call as this office fighting for their loved ones.

“I want them to take a step back and think about being in our shoes think about what’s it’s like. What if this was your child. It never ends for us. The journey never ends it never goes away. They say time heals all wounds well not for us it doesn’t,” Sampson said.

The DA’s Office did not tell us if there is a standard practice when it comes to working with victim’s families, but Sampson is hopeful her story will shine a light for better communication in the future.

