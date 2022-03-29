Family storms out of courtroom as man sentenced in deadly Durham bar encounter

This is breaking news story that will be updated throughout the day.

Daniel Mohar will serve up to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Edward “Teddy” Tivnan following a Durham bar encounter three years ago..

Judge Josephine Kerr Davis began sentencing Mohar on Tuesday morning, suspending a prison term of 19 months to 32 months for three years of supervised probation.

Before the judge finished, however, several of Tivnan’s family members stormed out of the courtroom.

“Y’all should be ashamed,” Tivnan’s daughter said as she left. “This is why these crimes keep happening.”

“It’s on you. His blood is on you,” one of his sisters said.

After they left, Davis continued with the sentence and said Mohar also would serve eight months in prison, minus the one month of credit for previous time served.

After that, Mohar will be on probation for the three years, must complete anger management classes and undergo electronic monitoring for 90 days.

Murder charge dismissed

Mohar was facing a second-degree murder charge tied to the June 5, 2019, incident at the now-closed Social Games and Brews on West Main Street near Brightleaf Square.

Mohar headbutted and then hit Tivnan in front of the bar, according to surveillance video and court testimony.

Tivnan then fell to the ground, hit his head and was unconscious when emergency officials responded.

Tivnan, a 49-year-old father of three girls, died two days later.

Mohar was charged with first-degree murder about a month later, but the charge was downgraded to second-degree murder by the time the trial started last week.

After prosecutors rested their case Monday morning, the defense successfully argued that prosecutors had failed to prove second-degree murder, which requires proving that Mohar killed Tivnan with malice.

Before the sentencing on Tuesday, Tivnan’s family expressed concern about the killing and a process they felt let Mohar escape justice, again.

During the sentencing, Wallace and Mohar’s family pointed to previous incidents in which Mohar was accused of assaulting others.