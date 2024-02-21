Family study room opens at Jim Dan Hill Library

Feb. 20—SUPERIOR — A pair of study spaces were transformed over winter break at the Jim Dan Hill Library on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus. When students returned last month, they discovered a family study room on the main floor and a new study room tucked into the lower, or garden level, of the building.

The family study room includes children's furniture, a colorful rug, children's books and an activity cube. Stuffies sit waiting for children to play with.

"I think just having the space really is brightening up everything," said Jade Jensen, public services coordinator for the library. "The students that have been using it with no kids so far have just really loved all the colors and are excited about the space, so I feel that once more people know about it, just word of mouth, I think more people will come with children because it makes sense."

Of the 2,703 students enrolled at UWS, 28% are defined as nontraditional, age 25 or older, according to communications specialist Jim Biros.

The idea for the family study room was sparked by a patron who came to the library frequently with a baby, Jensen said, and funded through a one-time grant secured by the Diversity Committee. Committee members met as a team to select items, which took nearly 12 months to arrive through the supply chain. The finishing touch, suggested by a facilities worker, was outlet covers.

Jensen has plans to add a smaller whiteboard for children to write on, drawing and writing prompts, and frames where kids can showcase their work.

The family study room is close to the restrooms and water fountain on the first floor, which is not a quiet floor. It provides a productive, closed-door space that is still connected to the campus community. In addition to the child-friendly additions, it has a computer, whiteboard, tables, chairs, DVD player and space to collaborate.

Staff haven't seen youngsters in the room yet.

"We also don't see very many children in the library," Jensen said. "We're hoping to."

She encouraged UWS students in the education program, who work with children, to utilize the new family study room for tutoring sessions.

Use of the building's study rooms skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic when classes moved to online formats like Zoom.

"We were afraid nobody was coming to the library then, but it turns out they needed the privacy. They couldn't always be in the rez hall room if they had a roommate. We were packed during COVID," said Library Director Jamie White-Farnham.

In her four years as director, she said, traffic has been very steady.

"The pro staff works 9-5, but then the student workers keep us open late into the night, and this place, if you drive by there's kids in every floor and every room doing their collaborative learning together," said White-Farnham, a professor with the Department of Writing, Languages and Literature.

The focus of the academic library is to provide a balanced collection that represents and supports UWS curriculum. It includes DVDs, audiobooks, resource materials, children's books, graphic novels, government documents and periodicals. It leases a rotating collection of popular books and houses historic archives and special collections.

The library is open to the public, and White-Farnham said she often sees high school students there.

Community user cards are available

to residents of Wisconsin or Duluth who are 18 years of age or older, although there are some restrictions on materials they can check out.

"If you're looking in an area to educate yourself, even if it's in just personal interest stuff, I feel like our library's great for that," Jensen said. "It's not the same as a public library. We don't have as many popular reading and fun books. But it's great if you're trying to research or develop your thoughts on any area."

major flood in 2012

destroyed 250,000 books and documents in the lower level of the Jim Dan Hill Library. The campus initially hoped to salvage some of them through a freeze-drying process, but it was not successful. The general collection has been built back up to 90,000 volumes, White-Farnham said, with the lower shelves kept bare of books.

Despite the loss, the flood brought UWS some advantages.

"Academic university libraries often do not have brand-new books coming in all the time; they have to prioritize weeding (books)," White-Farnham said. "We have a very new collection."

The university got a head start online, as well.

"In 2012, e-books and stuff were happening, but not at a regular routine level in higher ed," White-Farnham said. "We had an early decision to spend the insurance money on e-resources."

UWS had 500,000 e-books on tap when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and other academic libraries rushed to purchase millions of dollars worth of e-resources, she said.

The Jim Dan Hill collection is ever-growing, with attention to current issues as well as curriculum.

"For instance, we beefed up what we owned on Palestine and Israel recently," White-Farnham said. "We just checked our collection, looked at the titles and said, 'OK, we need more perspectives.'"

For more information or to request a community library card, visit the Jim Dan Hill website:

https://library.uwsuper.edu/

Facebook page

