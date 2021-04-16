Family to sue after Black man killed by MS police. Lawyers helped George Floyd’s family

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Margaret Baker, Isabelle Taft
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The same law firm that represented George Floyd’s family in his death under the knee of a police officer in Minnesota announced on Friday it plans to sue the Gulfport Police Department for the death of an unarmed Black man in February 2020.

Leonard Parker, 53, was a father of six, combat Army veteran and long-time employee at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Georgia when a Gulfport police officer shot and killed him on Feb. 1, 2020.

The officer who killed Parker was cleared by a Harrison County grand jury, according to a partial report released April 5.

The name of the officer has not been released.

The grand jury did not hear from what the attorneys referred to as one key witness — a passenger in the vehicle with Parker when police shot and killed him.

“Black citizens like Leonard Parker Jr. continue to be shot and killed by police even when they are unarmed and have done nothing wrong,” Attorney Benjamin Crump said in a release. “Police were at the location for an unrelated concern and yet Mr. Parker ends up dead. Black lives continue to be undervalued by police in our country, and it must end. As a nation, we must be better, we demand better.

“The lack of bystander video to this tragedy is unfortunate, as not only has it made it hard for many people to understand what happen(ed) and share this family’s outrage but it also allowed law enforcement here to try and bury this case from the public view.”

The Sun Herald reached out to Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle and the the police public information officer for comment Friday morning, but has not yet heard back.

‘We need answers, justice’

Since the fatal shooting, attorneys for the Parker family have been unable to obtain “key documents, body camera footage, or the name of any officer involved” despite filing public record requests for the information.

“But worst of all, they have not shown the Parker family the respect of even acknowledging the death.,” attorney Antonio Romanucci said. “This is completely shameful, and we will ensure this family gets the justice they deserve.”

Leonard Parker’s widow, Catina Parker, described Parker as a “wonderful father, husband, brother and son.”

“We continue to grieve and struggle with his loss,” Catina Parker said . “He was full of life and should be alive and with us today. We need answers. We need accountability. We need justice.”

The lawyers representing Parker’s family are nationally known for their work on police misconduct litigation.

The firm Romanucci & Blandin represented the family of Floyd, killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020, in a civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis. The city settled in March for $27 million.

Chauvin’s trial for murder is under way in Minneapolis.

A sparse account from police

The Gulfport Police Department said in a Feb. 3, 2020 statement that officers responded to 911 calls reporting a disturbance at a house on 25th Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

The police said that as an officer was approaching the house on foot, “a vehicle leaving the scene drove toward the officer. The officer discharged his weapon which killed the driver, later identified as Leonard Parker.”

No other details, including at what speed Parker was allegedly driving toward the officer or whether the officer gave verbal commands for Parker to stop, or Parker’s connection to the incident to which police were responding, have been released.

Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald at the time that Parker died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Recommended Stories

  • Do the Russians want a war? Tanks, guns, and a new military camp on Ukraine’s doorstep

    Oliver Carroll travelled towards the Russian-Ukrainian border to assess claims Moscow is readying itself for a major surge in fighting

  • ‘Sedition Caucus’ Josh Hawley under fire for ‘bizarre’ and ‘shameless’ photo shoot with Capitol police

    ‘This is like Jefferson Davis standing with the Union Army,’ says one social media user

  • ‘Secret prom’ forces New Mexico high school to shut down over COVID risk, officials say

    Hundreds of students attended the event, school officials said.

  • France has given first COVID shots to nearly all retirement care home residents

    France has given a first COVID-19 vaccination injection to virtually 100% of retirement care home residents and three quarters have received two shots, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday. During a visit to a vaccination centre in southern France, Veran also told reporters that more than two thirds of all health staff and 80% of health staff above 50 had received at least a first injection. France's focus on care home residents has led to a sharp drop in deaths.

  • Inside Megan Fox's Plans for the Future With "Life Partner" Machine Gun Kelly

    According to a source, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly "have no doubt that they are soulmates and meant to be life partners." Read on for their plans to take the next step in their relationship.

  • Hawley, Marshall two of six senators who oppose bill to curb anti-Asian hate crimes

    Cruz, Cotton, Paul and Tuberville also voted against the measure.

  • UK government accused of allowing Myanmar junta to kick out London ambassador

    The British government stands accused of caving in to Myanmar’s military junta by allowing the regime to force out its London ambassador. Legal experts say the UK has boosted the international legitimacy of the brutal regime by not standing up to orders to remove Kyaw Zwar Min, a vocal critic of the February coup that has led to hundreds of deaths. Mr Minn was last week turfed out of the embassy on the orders of the military, which also threatened him with prosecution if he does not leave his Hampstead residence. He has said he fears for his life if he returns to Myanmar and has appealed to the UK for help. The UK, which has condemned the “bullying actions” and praised Mr Minn’s “courage”, claims it was obliged under the Vienna Convention to accept the move after receiving formal diplomatic notification. But international lawyers told The Telegraph the UK was not required to recognise the junta’s authority as the international representative of Myanmar.

  • U.S. House Republicans would act against Gaetz if charges filed, lawmaker says

    Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives would take action against embattled Republican congressman Matt Gaetz if the Justice Department formally charges him, the party's second-ranking member in the chamber said on Wednesday. Representative Steve Scalise did not specify precisely how they might act but said the precedent was to remove members who are formally charged from congressional committees. The Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz may have violated sex-trafficking laws by paying travel expenses for a 17-year-old female, according to a U.S. law enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon cleared for launch

    The flight will mark the third piloted launch of SpaceX's futuristic astronaut ferry ship.

  • Idaho legislator accused of ‘unconsented sexual contact’ with adult volunteer. He denies it

    The House Ethics Committee could release a report on the accusation as soon as today.

  • Leslie Odom Jr. and Daughter Lucy, 3½, Wrap Kate Spade Mother's Day Gifts in Sweet Video

    The Hamilton star and his wife of eight years, Nicolette Robinson, share two children together

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are lone lawmakers to vote against National Marrow Donor Program

    In a Thursday night vote, the House overwhelmingly passed a reauthorization of the National Marrow Donor Program, which matches bone marrow donors and cord blood units with patients who need transplants. Overwhelmingly, that is, except for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), reports CNN. The two lawmakers were the only nays in a 415-2 vote, though another 12 representatives didn't vote, including fellow freshman Republican Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), reports Newsweek. Greene's spokesperson Nick Dyer told Newsweek: "Nothing in this bill prevents the funding of aborted fetal tissue by taxpayers. It opens the door for the [National Institutes of Health] to use this bill to research the remains of babies who were murdered in the womb." Meanwhile Boebert said "this bill added hundreds of millions of dollars to the national debt, while not receiving a [Congressional Budget Office] score or going through the committee process." As Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) said on the House floor before the vote, the authorization greenlit "$23 million each year for 5 years for the cord blood side and, again, some $30 million each year for the bone marrow program." He noted the Be The Match registry, which pairs donors with patients who have leukemia and other diseases, has facilitated more than 105,000 bone marrow transplants and more than 40,000 cord blood transplants. Greene has continued to double down on her argument, asserting Americans "would be outraged if they knew" the details of the bill, seemingly referring to the authorization of stem cell research as detailed here. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planHow a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigationChrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after discovering quitting actually 'feels terrible'

  • Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever

    Iran began enriching uranium Friday to its highest-ever purity that edges Tehran close to weapons-grade levels, attempting to pressure negotiators in Vienna amid talks on restoring its nuclear deal with world powers after an attack on its main enrichment site. Iran also is enriching at an above-ground facility at its Natanz nuclear site already visited by international inspectors, not deep within its underground halls hardened to withstand airstrikes. The narrow scope of the new enrichment provides Iran with a way to quickly de-escalate if it choses, experts say, but time is narrowing.

  • Teen locked in storage unit for 5 days while man sexually assaulted her, Texas cops say

    He was arrested Wednesday.

  • FBI says too early to know motive in Indianapolis shooting that killed 8

    A gunman opened fire at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis late Thursday, killing at least eight people and wounding multiple others, authorities said.The latest: President Biden, who was briefed on the shooting by Homeland Security officials on Friday, ordered flags at the White House, public buildings and grounds, military posts and embassies to be lowered at half-staff.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it. We must act," Biden said in a statement, noting that the Indianapolis shooting occurred the night before 14th anniversary of the shooting at Virginia Tech that killed 32 people. "Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation."The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department held a briefing on Friday morning, but could not offer any major new details because investigators are still attempting to identify the shooter and any victims.Paul Keenan, the FBI agent in charge of the Indianapolis field office assisting with the police department's investigation, said during the briefing that it would be "too premature" to speculate on the shooter's motive.What happened: "The alleged shooter has taken his own life here at the scene," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook said during a news conference early Friday. At least four people were hospitalized, one with critical injuries, and two others were treated at the scene and released, Cook said.The gunman is believed to have been acting alone, and there's no longer an "active threat to the community," she added.What they're saying: FedEx said in a statement on Friday that it was "shocked and saddened" by the shooting and expressed sympathies to "those affected by this senseless act of violence.""Our priority right now is in responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement," FedEx CEO Frederick Smith said Friday in a second statement. "We have a team onsite in Indianapolis to provide support, and we are making counselors available."The big picture: This is the latest in a string of deadly mass shootings to hit the U.S. since March, reinvigorating the political debate in Washington over gun control.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ted Cruz refuses to wear mask at Capitol: ‘Virtually everyone is vaccinated’

    CDC recommends vaccinated people continue wearing ‘a mask’

  • SNP accused of trying to ‘deceive’ Scots into independence with manifesto giveaways

    Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of trying to con Scots into backing a new independence referendum with a series of unaffordable election giveaways. ” ’ The Scottish Tories claimed that the Scottish budget would need to at least double if all of the policies and aspirations included in the SNP manifesto were to be implemented. The spending splurge promised by Ms Sturgeon includes free bikes for poorer children, an end to NHS dentistry charges, free bus travel for young people and a laptop or tablet for every school pupil. The respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has raised a series of doubts about the affordability of the party’s manifesto commitments, warning that “tricky trade-offs” would be required. The impartial analysis by the thinktank found that Nicola Sturgeon’s array of spending promises would have a "significant net cost”, and said it was “disappointing” that the manifesto does not provide information about what the “significant pledges” would cost. Separate costings by the Scottish Conservatives found that the SNP’s spending plans totalled £95 billion in a single year, although that figure includes policies that the nationalists have accepted could not be delivered with Holyrood's existing powers.

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse