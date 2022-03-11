Family sues for $10M in fatal shooting of unarmed Black man by Kansas City police officer

Bill Lukitsch
·3 min read

The family of Donnie Sanders, whose fatal shooting by a Kansas City officer prompted calls for local policy reforms, is suing the Board of Police Commissioners and the police officer who shot him.

The federal lawsuit alleges Blayne Newton, the officer, used excessive force when he shot Sanders, 47, who was unarmed, three times on March 12, 2020.

It also blames the Board of Police Commissioners, saying the governing body which oversees the police department, fails to properly train and discipline police officers in the use of deadly force.

Those actions ultimately led to Sanders’ “unwarranted and excruciating physical and mental anguish and death,” lawyers for his family wrote in the civil complaint.

The lawsuit seeks at least $10 million in damages and costs. It was filed in the Western District of Missouri, two days before the second anniversary of Sanders’ killing.

The Kansas City Police Department has not responded to a request for comment.

On the night of the shooting, Newton was alone patrolling Prospect Ave. Dash cam video shows him pull a U-turn and begin following a Chevy Tahoe down Prospect, then turning west on 51st Street.

Newton continued to follow the vehicle as it turned into an alleyway between Wabash and Prospect avenues. At that point, Newton activated lights and sirens.

Sanders, who was driving the Tahoe, parked the vehicle near the end of the alley and ran as Newton got out of his police cruiser and began chasing him. The dash camera video does not capture any view of the two men from that point on, though Newton can be heard yelling commands at Sanders to stop and show his hands. The foot chase ended near 52nd Street and Wabash. Then gunshots.

During the course of the police shooting review, Newton told investigators that he saw what appeared to be a gun in Sanders’ hand. Two witnesses reported that they saw Newton walking backward, issuing several commands, as Sanders approached with his arm extended.

The family of Donnie Sanders, including sister, Youlanda Sanders, held posters as they gathered to talk about police brutality and seeking justice for Donnie, 47, who died after being shot by a Kansas City police officer. Donnie, who fled on foot after an attempted traffic stop, was fatally shot near E. 52nd Street and Wabash Avenue on March 12, 2020, in Kansas City. He was unarmed.
The family of Donnie Sanders, including sister, Youlanda Sanders, held posters as they gathered to talk about police brutality and seeking justice for Donnie, 47, who died after being shot by a Kansas City police officer. Donnie, who fled on foot after an attempted traffic stop, was fatally shot near E. 52nd Street and Wabash Avenue on March 12, 2020, in Kansas City. He was unarmed.

Newton fired five shots, striking Sanders three times. He was hit in the abdomen, right hip and the elbow. He died at a hospital the next morning.

No gun or weapon of any kind was found at the scene. Sanders had only a cellphone in his right jacket pocket.

Prosecutors last year declined to press charges against Newton following investigations led by Kansas City police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker determined that the account provided by witnesses backed up Newton’s defense that he feared for his life when he shot Sanders.

Newton returned to work as a patrol officer after the shooting. He was later the subject of another use-of-force review by prosecutors when he placed his knee on the back of Black woman who was nine months pregnant during an arrest.

The death of Sanders has been cited by local civil rights leaders as one of several examples that demonstrate the strained relationship between many Black residents and the city’s mostly-white police force. As protesters gathered in Kansas City during the summer of 2020 seeking police reforms and racial justice, Sanders was among the Black men killed by white police officers whose names were chanted.

When Sanders was killed, fatal police shootings by Kansas City police officers were still being investigated internally. In 2020 the department announced that the Missouri Highway Patrol would instead be brought in for such cases. That year the department also started to outfit officers with body cameras.

A vignette from a poster made by the family of Donnie Sanders asks, &#x00201c;Why did you kill me? K.C. Cops.&#x00201d; Sanders, 47, who was unarmed, was fatally shot by a Kansas City police officer on March 13, near E. 52nd Street and Wabash Avenue in Kansas City.
A vignette from a poster made by the family of Donnie Sanders asks, “Why did you kill me? K.C. Cops.” Sanders, 47, who was unarmed, was fatally shot by a Kansas City police officer on March 13, near E. 52nd Street and Wabash Avenue in Kansas City.

The Star’s Luke Nozicka and Glenn E. Rice contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • Arrest made in deadly Phoenix apartment shooting: police

    Police say a suspect has been arrested after a man died after being shot Thursday at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

  • Viewing held for Philadelphia 12-year-old killed in officer-involved shooting

    A viewing was held Wednesday for 12-year-old Thomas Siderio, who was killed during an officer-involved shooting last week in Philadelphia. The officer who allegedly fired the fatal shot will be dismissed as the investigation continues.

  • Do You Love Cheese? A New Survey Says You Might Want to Consider a Move to Illinois, California, New Jersey, or New York

    LawnStarter based their rankings on four different key factors, including access, quality, affordability, and community.

  • 'Joe Millionaire' star shocks viewers with an unexpected decision during season finale

    During the season finale of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer&nbsp;Thursday, Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee finally picked their women, and the women finally found out who is worth $10 Million and who is not. After choosing Calah Jackson, Steven told her, "I was taught that if you work hard and take care of your loved ones, you will be a wealthy man. So, in that way, I'm very wealthy. And in terms of actual money… I have a lot of it." Calah reassured Steven that she wasn't there for the money, as she told him, "I can honestly say money has not played a role in the way I have felt about you at all." However, while some viewers were surprised Steven chose Calah over Annie, nothing was more surprising than the fact that Kurt did not choose Carolyn. Carolyn thought she had it in the bag since day one, often saying in her interviews that she couldn't wait for the show to be over so they could just start their lives already. Viewers were just as surprised as she was, when Kurt told her, "Carolyn, I think the passion we have for each other is unreal. You can't make it up. But as much as I love having passion in my life, it has burned me in the past, truly. Keep getting the feeling that this will burn out. And you've got so much to think about in your life. Carolyn, as much as this breaks my heart, my heart belongs to someone else. I'm sorry, Carolyn." Shocked viewers immediately took to social media following the revelation.&nbsp;However, overall, the majority of fans were happy with Kurt's choice. Another thing viewers loved about the finale was the fact that the men gave the women "promise" rings, not engagement rings. So it was an overall satisfying season finale but, in the end, the real romance that came out of the show was the bromance between Kurt and Steven. And it's a good thing the guys have each other because, shortly after the finale, TMZ reported that Kurt and Amanda broke up not long after filming.

  • Amarillo police arrest two suspects after vehicle robbery Tuesday

    The victim told officers that two people assaulted her while she was stopped at a red light, and they stole her vehicle, which officers later located.

  • The effort to legalize marijuana once again fails to pass in General Assembly

    The quest to legalize recreational marijuana has once again failed in the Delaware General Assembly.

  • A police shooting in Miami-Dade has shut down a major street, officials say

    A shooting involving a police officer on Friday morning has shut down a stretch of Northwest 186th Street in both directions.

  • Minor league FA Vogt holds out on deal in union solidarity

    Stephen Vogt ended last season as a World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves, then became a minor league free agent through a quirk of roster management. Unlike Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and more than 100 other players on the market, Vogt would have been allowed to sign a contract in recent months given he was a minor league free agent and had interest from a half-dozen teams. “The details are what they are, and I’m thankful for the union and I’m thankful to be part of the union, but at the same time, I’m excited to play,” Vogt said.

  • How racism still affects millionaire donors of color: Report

    When philanthropist Mona Sinha walked into her first meeting on a museum advisory board, she immediately noticed that she was the youngest person in the room and the only person of color there. Such experiences often make people of color feel unwelcome in philanthropy. Sinha says the emotional toll of operating in a mostly white environment has discouraged many wealthy people of color from seeking out philanthropic leadership roles.

  • EPA floats path on electricity CO2 emissions — with an asterisk

    HOUSTON — President Biden's top environmental regulator just offered the most detailed revelations about EPA's strategy to slash CO2 and other pollution from power plants.Why it matters: Power is the second-largest U.S. source of planet-warming gases. Rules are crucial to White House climate goals as Democrats' big clean energy legislation remains stuck.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: EPA head Michael Regan's p

  • Roundup: Local physician arrested in federal case, guilty plea in hate crimes case, more

    Santa Paula doctor arrested in federal fraud case; TO man pleads guilty to hate crimes; pounds of drugs seized at Oxnard auto repair garage.

  • Voice of the people: Thanks to LPD Public Safety veteran

    Julie arrived with a police officer who helped me move my car across that busy road, and she stayed with me until a tow truck arrived.

  • 16 Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts from Black-Owned Brands

    Shop 16 curated Mother's Day gifts from Black-owned brands, perfect for all the first-time and experienced moms alike.

  • Warriors observations: Steph Curry, Jordan Poole fuel comeback vs. Nuggets

    Takeaways from the Warriors' thrilling 113-102 comeback win over the Nuggets.

  • Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months probation for faking hate crime attack

    Actor Jussie Smollett, who was convicted of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack that authorities said he orchestrated, was sentenced on Thursday to 150 days in jail and 30 months probation. Immediately following the sentence Smollett declared “I am not suicidal” and maintained his innocence.

  • Who are the Nelk Boys? Why Donald Trump appeared on a frat prank podcast

    The group brands itself as having an unfiltered quality and willingness to go beyond what other prank YouTubers would do.

  • Prosecutors, defense seek new look at 'Serial' evidence

    Baltimore prosecutors and attorneys for a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the podcast “Serial” are seeking a new look at the case. The prosecutors signed on to a motion Thursday that asks a judge to order a retest of some evidence in the case against Adnan Syed, The Baltimore Sun reported. The two sides agreed the Baltimore City Police Lab should retest certain items collected as evidence in the 1999 killing of 17-year-old Hae Min Lee using DNA technology that was not available for Syed’s trials.

  • Search warrants result in seizure of drugs

    One on Pine Street, oth-r on Wilson Avenue. Drugs and drug related items recovered.

  • Under the hood of $1.5T bill for Ukraine, pandemic, agencies

    Even for Congress, the $1.5 trillion price tag for its bipartisan package helping Ukraine and financing federal agencies for the last half of this year is a lot of money. The legislation, passed Wednesday by the House, would provide $13.6 billion to help Ukraine resist Russia's invasion and to buttress NATO allies worried about Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move. In the world of foreign aid, $13.6 billion is real money.

  • Biden to revoke Russia's trade status, ratcheting up economic pain for Putin

    President Biden is expected to announce Friday that the U.S. will suspend normal trade relations with Russia for its unprovoked war in Ukraine.