Family sues Bellevue School District for ‘deliberate indifference’ to alleged bullying, harassment

A family at Newport High School is suing the Bellevue School District, accusing them of failing to provide a safe learning environment while their student was getting bullied, harassed and threatened. The lawsuit says the district knew about the alleged harassment and bullying but showed “deliberate indifference” and “endangered students in their care.”

The student’s family says the trouble started after he was falsely accused of physically assaulting an ex-girlfriend. Since the student is a minor, KIRO 7 is only identifying him by his initials, “C.A.,” and his parents by their first names, Paige and Ben, as requested by the family.

C.A. and his family say he is innocent, but is seen as a villain by the community.

“I’m scared to go to school still, even today,” C.A. said. The Newport High School junior says he’s been dealing with bullying and harassment every day for about nine months.

“Notes, people telling me they’re going to beat the crap about of me, telling me to not come around them, telling me to kill myself,” C.A. said. “Constantly dealing with things like people making comments about me, people laughing at me behind my back,” he said.

“It’s been a nightmare,” said Ben, C.A.’s dad. “To have a shadow cast on you that’s completely undeserved is a feeling I would hope no one ever has to go through,” he said.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

The lawsuit the family filed against the Bellevue School District on Tuesday says, “The district did everything it could to avoid its legal duty to provide a safe learning environment.” The complaint accuses the district of violating the Washington law against discrimination, violating the Public Records Act and failure to protect a minor student.

Story continues

Now the family is looking for changes.

“To make it clear that harassment and bullying will not be tolerated,” said Yvonne Ward, the family’s attorney.

All of this started last year when the lawsuit says an ex-girlfriend accused C.A. of physical assault and that he “once hit her arm and pushed her,” something his family says never happened.

“Investigations found that found my client was innocent,” Ward said, “and they did nothing.”

KIRO 7 checked with the Bellevue Police Department and the King County Prosecutor’s Office. The police department said officers conducted an investigation and sent the evidence to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review. A spokesperson said prosecutors went through the case and did not believe there was a crime committed. No charges were filed.

However, the accusation, plus cases at other schools in the district, led to student walkouts and protests at Newport High School, Sammamish High School and Interlake High School, all in the Bellevue School District.

C.A. says it’s changed his life.

“For me it’s been a lot of fear for myself and my future,” he said.

KIRO 7 reached out to Bellevue School District. Communications and engagement officer Janine Thorn said the school district doesn’t comment on individual student records or ongoing lawsuits. However, she said in an email, “The district takes Title IX and harassment, intimidation, and bullying allegations very seriously.”

“This year, BSD students led the school community in constructive and productive conversations that highlight the opportunity to improve processes. Our students, educators, and school leaders are continuing to listen to each other and work together to learn and develop more transparent processes that support, honor and empower them and their families,” Thorn said in the email.

The district shared some of its recent changes in a school blog and YouTube video post in April, and shared the process it has gone through working with students and the community to update policies.

C.A.’s family says none of that has helped them.

“I think every day we hope it will go away. But the problem is, people know some false narrative and it won’t go away. So we’re trying to get the truth out,” said Paige, C.A.’s mom.

KIRO 7 also spoke with the attorney of the ex-girlfriend referenced in the lawsuit. The attorney is currently not named in this article to help protect the identity of the teen, who is also a minor. The attorney calls the complaint “victim blaming and shaming” and says there are many “untruths” in the suit.

If the civil case against the Bellevue School District goes to trial, that’s currently set one year from now.