Family sues after California man dies in taco eating contest

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2015, file photo, fans arrive at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, Calif., for a minor-league baseball game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Round Rock Express. Fresno authorities say a man died shortly after competing in a taco-eating contest at a Grizzlies game. The son of a California man who choked to death during the amateur taco eating contest at a minor league baseball game is suing the event's organizers for negligence. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP, File)
·1 min read

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The son of a California man who choked to death during an amateur taco eating contest at a minor league baseball game is suing the event’s organizers for negligence.

Eighteen-year-old Marshall Hutchings’ lawsuit filed Monday alleges his father, Dana Hutchings, was not made aware of the risks and danger involved in an eating competition, the Fresno Bee reported.

The 41-year-old died after choking on tacos while competing in the contest during a Fresno Grizzlies game on Aug. 13, 2019. Participants competed to devour as many tacos as possible during a certain amount of time.

The suit names Fresno Sports and Events, the owner of the Grizzlies. Emails seeking comment on the lawsuit from company officials were not immediately returned Monday. Officials with the company declined the Bee’s requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Professionals in the sport of competitive eating train and make themselves physically ready to participate, Hutchings’ attorney Martin Taleisnik said.

“But that is not always present in an amateur eating contest,” Taleisnik said. “The conductors of this event should have made the risks known to the competitors and taken steps to protect them.”

Recommended Stories

  • Asia shares set to rise after S&P 500, Dow hit records on strong economic data

    Asian equities are poised to rise on Tuesday after the S&P 500 and Dow indexes set records as a streak of strong U.S. economic data fueled optimism even as a smaller-than-expected climb in 10-year Treasury notes eased inflation concerns. Investor sentiment was buoyed by a survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showing activity in the U.S. services industry reached its highest level on record in March. The data came after a jobs report on Friday beat forecasts with 916,000 added to the U.S. economy last month.

  • Lucky Black Cat! Scottish Kitty Bella Reunites With Her Family After 4 Years

    News we always love: a microchip helps a long-lost pet return home. Yay, Bella!

  • Website: North Korea won't participate in Tokyo Olympics

    A North Korean website says the country will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Sports in DPR Korea website said Tuesday the decision was made during a national Olympic Committee meeting on March 25 where members prioritized protecting athletes from the “world public health crisis caused by COVID-19.” The country's official name is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and the website describes itself as being run by the North’s Sports Ministry.

  • Donald Trump re-branding himself as ‘45th president’ to get away from ‘damaged’ name, say experts

    Donald Trump has re-branded himself ‘The 45th President’ to get away from his old, ‘damaged’ brand, say experts

  • Minneapolis police chief testifies Derek Chauvin 'absolutely' violated department policies during George Floyd arrest

    Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took the witness stand on Monday as the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continued. Arradondo testified that Chauvin's actions during the arrest of George Floyd, including kneeling on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes, "absolutely" violated department policy. "That is not what we teach," Arradondo said. Chauvin may have had reason to restrain Floyd forcefully in the "first few seconds" of the arrest, Arradondo clarified, but he said once Floyd "stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped." Minneapolis police chief testifies on use of force at Chauvin trial "To continue to apply that level of force to a person, proned out, handcuffed behind their back — that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy, it is not part of our training" (corrects: grammar) pic.twitter.com/ei7AyBJEjX — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 5, 2021 Arradondo, the city's first Black police chief, fired Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest within a day of Floyd's death. He has publicly referred to the incident as a "murder," The New York Times notes. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe GOP's cultural impotenceFormer Gaetz aide says FBI questioned him as part of inquiryGonzaga-Baylor may be the most anticipated college basketball title game since 2005

  • PFF 3-round mock nets Cowboys 3 defenders, TE

    PFF's NFC East three round mock draft lands the Cowboys four talented players.

  • Hero Dog—Named Hero!—Finally Adopted After Saving 5 Other Pups from 'Hoarding Situation'

    The retriever mix will go home after he completes his obedience training program later this week.

  • Video Shows Man Being Arrested at Disney Resort After Refusing Temperature Check

    A Louisiana man was arrested at a Disney resort after he refused to undergo a routine temperature check before entering the Boathouse restaurant.

  • GameStop to sell 3.5M shares after stock frenzy boosts price

    Two months after a market phenomenon took shares of GameStop to the moon, the video game retailer said Monday that it will sell up to 3.5 million of its shares. The announcement sent shares of GameStop, up 850% this year, down 8% at the opening bell. The GameStop saga has been one of the biggest stories on Wall Street this year.

  • Golfer Adam Scott's new podcast will take listeners inside the ropes at the Masters

    Adam Scott will take listeners inside the ropes at Augusta National with his new podcast, "Fairgame."

  • Palestinian president flies to Germany for medical checkup

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas flew to Germany on Monday for a medical checkup, Palestinian officials said. Abbas, 85, has long been in poor health and was admitted to hospital with pneumonia in 2018. Abbas flew by Jordanian helicopter from his Ramallah headquarters in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to Amman, where he made a brief comment on the placing of Jordanian King Abdullah's half-brother under house arrest.

  • Matthews, Tavares lead Maple Leafs to 4-2 win over Flames

    Auston Matthews and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 Sunday night. Morgan Rielly and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for the Maple Leafs, who are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and continue to top the NHL’s North Division. Michael Hutchinson made 32 saves.

  • Suspicious death under investigation in Derry

    A fire in Derry has led to a suspicious death investigation.

  • Raw: Governor accelerates COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

    Maryland is accelerating COVID-19 vaccine eligibility this week. ﻿﻿Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced any and all Marylanders 16 and older can get a vaccine at any of the state mass vaccination sites starting Tuesday.

  • Asian American Man Punched in Hate Crime Asks for Attacker to Get Restorative Justice, Not Jail

    A Portland man has agreed to participate in a restorative justice resolution instead of facing jail time for attacking an Asian American man in December 2020. Daniel Hutchens, 38, pleaded guilty to a bias crime for assaulting an Asian American man at a Portland MAX stop last year, according to Oregon Live. Hutchens fled the scene after the attack.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain over Georgia voting laws

    Major League Baseball recently announced the relocation of the 2021 All-Star Game due to Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws. On Monday, the ladies of The View tackled the topic, and Meghan McCain’s views on the matter become immediately controversial, per The Daily Beast. McCain claimed she is “really disappointed” in President Joe Biden for supporting MLB’s decision.

  • Gaetz’s Accused Extorter Confirms, Denies $25 Million Shakedown

    Astrid Riecken/GettyThe man Rep. Matt Gaetz has accused of trying to extort millions from his family—and blamed for recent allegations of sexual improprieties—admitted in a bizarre interview Monday to asking the Florida Republican’s dad to finance an international plot to “rescue” an American citizen widely believed to be dead in Iran.Air Force veteran and “research consultant” Bob Kent verified to Sirius Radio personality Michael Smerconish that he had approached Gaetz’s deep-pocketed father, former Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, last month seeking a $25 million loan. The funds would ransom the release of Robert Levinson, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago. Levinson’s own family believes him to be dead, but Kent has insisted he has evidence he is alive and remains a hostage of the Islamic Republic, even though credible experts have dismissed his claims.Kent said that he was aware of the time that Gaetz might have “legal issues,” and suggested that assisting in the mission would create “good will” toward the congressman. Though he didn’t say it outright, those issues seem to be the recently surfaced claims the lawmaker paid women for sex—including, possibly, an underage girl—and misused campaign funds."Matt Gaetz is in need of good publicity, and I'm in need of $25 million to save Robert Levinson,” Kent told Smerconish.Kent described a sequence of improbable purported events that he said led him to solicit money from Gaetz’s dad: namely, that he misinterpreted a “joke” by a federal agent who said the U.S. government would believe his intel on an Iranian-linked militant’s activities if the former intelligence officer could track Levinson down. Kent said his team had attempted a rescue of the U.S. operative last July, in which he “lost four people” to Iranian forces.Despite having coupled his request for money with an allusion to the congressman’s improprieties, and despite working on the project with serial Florida fraudster Stephen Alford, Kent maintained he had not sought to extort the Gaetz clan.Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Quietly Backs Away From Matt Gaetz After Claiming They ‘Hang Out’“I never threatened the man—matter of fact, it was the opposite: I told him if he decides not to help us he'll never hear from me again,” Kent said of his meeting with Don Gaetz. “I can’t help how it sounds.”Nevertheless, Kent said Gaetz’s father initially interpreted the overture as a blackmail attempt. But Kent asserted that the local Republican power broker then grew receptive, and offered to approach then-President Donald Trump with the materials.But Kent said he insisted he wasn’t interested in the government’s assistance. He claimed that he received notice a week ago from Levinson family attorney David McGee that Don Gaetz would in fact bankroll his Middle Eastern adventure—only to have the younger Gaetz come forward a day later and assert the consultant was behind reports that the congressman had trafficked a 17-year-old girl.“Last Monday I got a call from David telling me Don agreed to fund the project and I'llbe sending you operating money on Tuesday,” Kent said. “Then that evening Congressman Gaetz went on the news.”Neither the congressman nor a lawyer for his father immediately responded to a request for comment. Like Kent, they denied any wrongdoing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A 'Jeopardy!' contestant left interim host Aaron Rodgers speechless by referencing a controversial Packers' play

    Three months after the NFC Championship, Aaron Rodgers still doesn't have an answer as to why the Packers kicked a field goal vs. the Bucs.

  • 'Stay out of politics,' Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of 'consequences'

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at corporate America on Monday, warning CEOs to stay out of the debate over a new voting law in Georgia that has been criticized as restricting votes among minorities and the poor. McConnell warned companies there could be risks for turning on the party, but he did not elaborate. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order," McConnell told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.