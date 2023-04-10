Family sues Christian County Sheriff after passenger in fleeing vehicle fatally shot

The family of a woman who was fatally shot by law enforcement officers last year is suing several deputies and the sheriff for what they believe was her wrongful death following a pursuit.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 24, a Christian County deputy followed a car that was speeding and later making other driving violations. The deputy attempted to pull the car over, but the driver fled, prompting Christian County authorities to began a pursuit.

After several attempts to disable the vehicle, it was finally stopped with a "tactical vehicle intervention," in which a deputy purposefully struck the car with a police vehicle, after which it flipped onto its side at the intersection of State Highway CC and 22nd Street.

Officers, including Sheriff Brad Cole, exited their vehicles and drew their weapons, and gave commands for the driver to show his hands. One officer reportedly heard the passenger, Donna Bailey, screaming while lying in the passenger side of the vehicle, which was facing the ground.

The lawsuit says the driver was standing in the vehicle with his head out of the driver's side window. Two officers reported seeing a black handgun in the driver's hand and one officer shouted to the others, "He's got a gun!"

"(Deputy Megan) Nichols realized at this point due to her position, she was without cover and was directly exposed to potential impact for gunfire, so she took one shot at the male driver’s head which was the only area exposed from the vehicle then repositioned herself by (Sheriff) Cole’s vehicle," the lawsuit says.

The suit says the others, including Cole, Ozark Police Sergeant Trevor Spencer, Ozark officer Joshua Wahl and Nixa officer Shane Braunm, then began firing shots as well. The lawsuit sites a report that says 50 total shots were fired between them.

The suit says Cole then radioed that shots had been fired and EMS was needed.

The report says the driver, later identified as Timothy Shafer, 37, did not fire any shots from what was later determined to be a "Glock style pellet gun."

Both occupants of the vehicle died in the incident. Bailey was 23.

A social media post from the Greene County Sheriff's Office later that day said the male driver and female passenger both failed to comply with commands and the man "appeared out of the driver's side window with a firearm and ... brandished the firearm at the officers." Officers from the Christian County Sheriff's Office, Nixa Police Department and Ozark Police department all fired their weapons "at the threat," the post said.

The lawsuit claims the officers "intentionally, willfully, maliciously, and while acting under the color of State law showed a deliberate indifference to the life of Ms. Bailey by use of excessive force in killing her while she was trapped in an overturned vehicle completely surrounded by law enforcement."

The lawsuit, which alleges wrongful death and civil rights violations, was brought by Bailey's brother Sebastian Wells.

The lawsuit names all officers involved in the incident, the departments they work for, and the chiefs of both the Ozark and Nixa police departments.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Family sues Christian County Sheriff after passenger fatally shot