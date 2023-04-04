Family sues counselor for revealing identity of child sexually assaulted by bus driver

Apr. 3—The court-appointed guardian of a Rio Arriba County child who was sexually assaulted by her school bus driver in 2019 is suing a rural health clinic and a woman who worked there as a counselor, claiming the mental health professional later disclosed the child's identity to other students at her school.

According to a lawsuit recently filed in U.S. District Court, counselor Margaret Brace, an employee of federally funded La Clinica del Pueblo de Río Arriba in Tierra Amarilla, had been providing counseling to the child prior to the assault for trauma the girl suffered after her mother was killed in a motor vehicle crash.

Brace could not be reached for comment Monday. Officials at the clinic did not respond to a phone message Monday seeking comment.

The girl was in second grade in May 2019 when she was sexually assaulted by bus driver Stephen Meeks, according to online court documents and previous reports. Meeks pleaded guilty in October 2021 to false imprisonment, criminal sexual contact and contributing to the delinquency of a minor as part of a plea deal that required him to serve 18 years in prison.

Shortly after the incident, the Tierra Amarilla Elementary School principal invited Brace to the school to speak to individual classrooms about the sexual assault, according to the lawsuit filed by a court-appointed guardian.

During that visit, the lawsuit claims, Brace disclosed the girl's identity and that of her family to several classrooms, prompting reports of concern from parents to the school regarding the breach of confidentiality.

The girl was subjected to humiliation and embarrassment as a result of the disclosure and chose to be homeschooled to avoid bullying and harassment, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit accuses the clinic and Brace of invasion of privacy, medical negligence and breach of fiduciary duties and seeks an unspecified amount of actual and compensatory damages to cover the child's past and future medical expenses, pain and suffering, and emotional distress.

Story continues

The child's court-appointed guardian filed a lawsuit against Chama Valley Independent School District and its Board of Education on behalf of the girl in April 2021, alleging the school district had received complaints from parents that Meek had behaved inappropriately with other students on the bus, but school officials did not take the complaints seriously.

Online court records indicate the parties settled the case in May 2022.

Superintendent Anthony Casados did not respond to phone messages and an email seeking the amount of the settlement and comment.