Family sues Des Moines middle school principal accused of assaulting a student

For the second time in four years, Des Moines Public Schools and Hiatt Middle School are at the center of a lawsuit accusing a staff member of assaulting a student.

The new lawsuit stems from a Nov. 16 incident where Hiatt principal Joseph Green broke up a fight between the plaintiff, identified as DDS in court records, and another student. Green grabbed DDS by the arm, causing a bruise, then screamed at DDS in an "intimidating and unprofessional manner," according to the lawsuit filed Nov. 22.

DDS went to the hospital afterward, the lawsuit said.

Ben Lynch, attorney for DDS and his parents, Laquisha Fountain and Deandre Smith, said Fountain has seen school surveillance video of the incident. Lynch has not seen the video but is trying to obtain it from the school.

"You can't grab sixth graders like that. You just cannot do it," Lynch said.

Fountain is currently homeschooling DDS, he said.

Green is on paid administrative leave, said Phil Roeder, Des Moines Public School's spokesperson.

The principal currently holds a master of education license and a professional administrator license, according to the Iowa Board of Education Examiners.

The school district is also listed as a defendant in the case.

"The school district’s attorney will review the claims being made in this filing and our responses will be made accordingly within the legal process," Roeder said. "The school district will vigorously defend itself against this lawsuit."

He declined to go into details about any internal investigations involving Green.

The lawsuit states the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Des Moines Police Department are also investigating. Human Services did not respond to a request for comment.

Des Moines Police confirmed there is an ongoing investigation into an assault allegation at Hiatt Middle School but they would not confirm if Green was under investigation because the case involves a juvenile and no charges have been filed.

Story continues

A mostly redacted Nov. 18 police report gives little information beyond the responding police officer's name.

Former Hiatt Middle School employee sued previously

This is the second time Lynch has sued Des Moines Public Schools and a Hiatt Middle School employee.

In February 2018, then-substitute teacher Brian Becicka sent two Black students who were tapping each other on the shoulder into the hallway, a lawsuit at the time stated. Video showed Becicka grabbing then-sixth grade student Steven Evans by the wrists.

Related:Des Moines Public Schools, former substitute teacher accused of assault settle lawsuit

Evans struggled to get away before Becicka pushed him and he fell against several lockers. Becicka also put his hands on the second student's shoulders and confronted him.

The lawsuit was settled for $24,999 in 2021 and Becicka voluntarily surrendered his Iowa teacher's license in 2018.

In the most recent lawsuit, the defendants are alleging seven counts including assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They are requesting a jury trial, and for Green and school district officials to pay attorney fees, damages and other related expenses.

No court dates have been set in the newest lawsuit.

Samantha Hernandez covers education for the Register. Reach her at (515) 851-0982 or svhernandez@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @svhernandez or Facebook at facebook.com/svhernandezreporter.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines middle school principal sued for alleged assault of student