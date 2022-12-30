Family sues ex-Stoughton cops, town for wrongful death in sex abuse scandal

STOUGHTON — The family of Sandra Birchmore sued three former Stoughton cops for her wrongful death, alleging that the officers groomed her from her early teens into sexual relationships that "ultimately overwhelmed [her] will to live."

Birchmore, 23, was three months pregnant, allegedly by one of the officers, when she was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021. Prosecutors ruled her death a suicide.

The civil suit, filed Thursday in Norfolk County Superior Court, names former officers Matthew Farwell, William Farwell and Robert Devine as defendants in an "ongoing scheme" of grooming, misconduct and negligence in a "ten-year period of sexual abuse and mistreatment." Birchmore's family also sued the police department and town. The 14-page complaint draws on an internal affairs report Stoughton police made public in September.

Birchmore admired police and joined Stoughton's Explorers Program as a young teen. The program is for young people interested in careers in law enforcement.

Sandra Birchmore, right, is pictured with then-Deputy Police Chief Robert Devine when she was a member of the Stoughton Police Explorers Program as a teenager.

The suit claims that Stoughton's internal investigation found that Matthew Farwell knew Birchmore since she was 13, and began having sex with her when she was 15, which would have constituted statutory rape as the age of consent in Massachusetts is 16.

The heavily redacted report police gave the public in September reads, "The investigation has revealed that Matthew Farwell [redacted] relationship with Sandra Birchmore when she was fifteen years of age [sic]." However the report said there was "insufficient evidence" to prove or disprove that Matthew Farwell violated any laws, in part because "investigators would need the testimony of Sandra Birchmore who is deceased."

In a September press conference, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara said Matthew Farwell was 27 when Birchmore was 15.

Both the Stoughton report and the lawsuit said that William Farwell (Matthew's twin) and Devine had similar sexual relationships with Birchmore. Devine had risen to deputy chief before being demoted in 2016 over his allegedly improper handling of anti-harassment orders. Devine ran the Explorers program and the Farwells participated.

Former Stoughton police Officer Matthew Farwell, with his dog Orry, in an undated photo.

"Devine effectively established the Farwells as his understudies in using their position and influence while on duty to engage in inappropriate behaviors with minors during the Program and with the Decedent," the suit alleges. It claims that Devine owed a "duty of care" to Birchmore that negates rules that limit the liability of governmental units.

The suit seeks both judgment and damages, but does not ask for a specific amount of money. It alleges that Birchmore "suffered significant trauma and emotional distress, as caused by the negligence of the Defendants during her lifetime."

That negligence extended to the police and town for hiring the Farwells in the first place, the suit alleges. Both Farwells allegedly impersonated police officers and pulled over cars when they were in their teens. The suit claims this impersonation was widely known among Stoughton police.

The internal affairs report mentioned a fourth and fifth man as either having sex or inappropriate communications with Birchmore. Those men are not named in the family's suit. Darlene Smith, who was Birchmore's aunt, according to the Boston Globe, brought the suit on behalf of Birchmore's estate.

Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara held a press conference on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at police headquarters where she revealed the results of an internal investigation, which found that three now-former Stoughton police officers engaged in inappropriate relationships with a young woman who took her own life while pregnant last year.

Video surveillance captured Matthew Farwell visiting Birchmore's apartment four days before her body was discovered. He was inside for about 20 minutes. The suit claims he was the last person to see her alive. Both the internal report and lawsuit allege that Matthew Farwell used "some type of location sharing application" to track Birchmore's location.

In September, McNamara called the results of the internal investigations "deeply troubling to me as a human being and a police chief."

"Ms. Birchmore was a vulnerable person who had one constant in her life: An unwavering admiration for police officers, of those serving in the military. People in uniform," the chief said. "People with oaths and duties to protect and serve. The admiration led her to form relationships with men who were willing to take advantage of her."

None of the former Stoughton officers have been charged with a crime. Stoughton Police turned their internal affairs report over to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, which is the agency that would bring any criminal charges.

