Family sues Leon Sheriff's Office after jail inmate dies of meth overdose

The family of a woman who died in the Leon County jail is now suing the Sheriff’s Office, claiming deputies did nothing after were told she had swallowed a stash of methamphetamine.

Amanda Mitchell, 38, died of an overdose at about 9 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2019, while in the Leon County Detention Facility.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed last week by her mother in Leon County Circuit Civil court against Sheriff Walt McNeil, jail healthcare provider Corizon Health, Deputy Ryan Kessling and jail intake officer Lillian Arnold.

It seeks in excess of $30,000 in damages and claims two counts of wrongful death, two counts of negligence, two counts of negligent training and civil rights violations of deliberate indifference to serious medical needs.

A complaint in a lawsuit tells one side of a story. The sheriff's office declined to comment through a spokeswoman because the litigation is pending. Green said Kessling and Arnold remain employed as a deputy and in booking and intake, respectively.

The night before she died, the car Mitchell was a passenger in was stopped for a broken tail light on Natural Wells Road off Woodville Highway. She was arrested and charged with violation of probation and possession of methamphetamine.

The driver told Kessling that deputies wouldn’t find anything in the car because Mitchell had swallowed it. They both were taken to the jail for booking, but attorneys for Mitchell’s family say their next stop should have been a hospital.

“Their next destination should not have been” jail, attorney Marie Mattox wrote, “but the nearest hospital with the facilities and equipment to care for a detainee who had consumed an unknown quantity of drugs.”

Mitchell and the driver were taken to the jail at about 9:30 p.m. and were searched. The driver “desperately implored Arnold to do whatever it took to find the drugs and get Ms. Mitchell help,” the lawsuit contends.

Instead, according to the complaint, Arnold ignored the request and the two women were assessed by Corizon health workers, booked and placed in general population, which Mattox said goes against LCSO’s own policies.

The suit notes Mitchell’s previous arrest on charges of smuggling contraband into a detention facility, which should have warranted more thorough investigation. Arrest reports for the incident, completed by Kessling at about 1:45 a.m., do not mention Mitchell having consumed any drugs or anyone alerting deputies that she had.

Mitchell was booked and placed alone in a cell by about 2 a.m. She was checked on ever hour. At about 5 a.m., she was moved to another cell when another detention deputy learned Mitchell had swallowed drugs and decided she needed to be more closely supervised.

Other inmates, according to the lawsuit, heard Mitchell call out for help. One reported being able to see correctional officers in an office watching something on a cell phone while inmates shouted to get their attention.

At about 8:30, Mitchell was found unresponsive and foaming at the mouth in her cell. Deputies administered CPR but Mitchell was pronounced dead 20 minutes later. An autopsy later revealed she died of a methamphetamine overdose.

That “could have been avoided had ... deputies and (others) followed proper protocols when handling a suspect ... whom they knew had consumed an unknown quantity of drugs,” Mattox said in the complaint.

