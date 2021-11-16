Family sues Mansfield day care after employee allegedly stabs 3-year-old with pen

A Tarrant County family sued a Mansfield-area day care over its hiring practices and safety concerns after an employee allegedly stabbed their toddler with a ballpoint pen, according to court filings.

The lawsuit, which lists Aaron and Carlie Walker and their 3-year-old son, claims staff at Everley Rose Infant and Toddler Learning Center at 1745 N. Walnut Creek Dr. did not have polices in place to protect children from staff mistreatment.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Tarrant County district court, lists the business as well as Caitlin Luttman of Waxahachie, whom Mansfield police arrested in April and charged with injury to a child and reckless bodily injury. Luttman was indicted Sept. 15 in the ongoing criminal case. The Walkers’ case claims that center staff hired Luttman “despite her not meeting necessary requirements.” and without conducting a “reasonable background investigation.”

Employees with the learning center did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday morning regarding the Walkers’ lawsuit.

The child told his parents he did not want to return to school and began to bite himself, and has suffered post-traumatic stress after being stabbed, according to the lawsuit. The child “felt so unsafe because of the assault ... that he has acted out toward his mother,” according to the lawsuit.

The Walkers tried to warn other parents, the suit claims, but learning center staff told other parents the couple lied and did not disclose information about the incident.

“The Walkers are filing this lawsuit to send a message loud and clear, that day cares have to do everything in their capacity to make sure children are safe,” said Jason Smith, one of two attorneys listed on the case. “Everley Rose failed to do that with the child.”