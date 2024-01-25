Family sues Virginia Beach schools, claiming employees assaulted child on bus

VIRGINIA BEACH — A couple who says they obtained videos showing their disabled son being harassed and assaulted on a bus by two Virginia Beach school employees filed a federal lawsuit against the district.

Antonio and Crystal Mauro filed the complaint last week in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. They’re seeking unspecified damages.

Also named as defendants are the city’s school board, several administrators and the employees the couple says harmed their son in February 2023: Lester Langhorne and Ralph Denton.

The Mauros’ son, 9, has Down syndrome and is non-verbal, according to their claim. He was an 8-year-old student at Princess Anne Elementary School when the incidents occurred.

Langhorne was found guilty of assaulting and battering the boy during a trial earlier this month in Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, according to William H. “Happy” O’Brien, one of two attorneys representing the Mauro family.

Nicole Livas, a spokeswoman for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, said the district doesn’t comment on pending litigation. Livas said Langhorne is no longer employed by the school system, but Denton is. An attorney who represented Langhorne in his criminal case didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, and Denton could not be reached for comment.

O’Brien said Thursday his clients were “traumatized” when they saw footage from the school bus’s video camera showing what happened to their son.

“There’s an expectation when you send your kids to school that they will be educated and kept safe, and that includes trips to and from school on a school bus,” O’Brien said. “When that trust is betrayed, especially with a child who is non-verbal and can’t speak up for himself, it’s a tragic failure on the part of the school system.”

The Mauros learned about the incidents after Denton, the bus driver, texted Antonio Mauro. Denton told Mauro his son had been misbehaving, the lawsuit said. Antonio Mauro then asked to see the bus video so he “could review his son’s behavior to take appropriate action,” the complaint said.

The video showed Denton, Langhorne and a man accompanying another student berate and ridicule the boy in front of other students while he “was simply sitting in his bus seat and observing the world around him,” the claim said.

At one point, Langhorne is seen striking him on the hand and arm, then shoving him into a seat, the lawsuit said. Later, he’s seen slapping the boy’s arm, and grabbing him by his chin and throat while saying, “No more. I mean it.”

Langhorne then mentions to Denton that he’d talked to the principal about using a seat belt lock on the boy, and Denton tells him there’s one at the back of the bus, the lawsuit said. He also told Langhorne that they weren’t allowed to use it without consent from the school, but did nothing to stop Langhorne when he installed it on the boy, the complaint said.

The other man on the bus at one point suggests they put a garment bag over the boy and hang it on the bus, which prompts all three to laugh, according to the claim.

The boy is “clearly in distress” as he’s seen pulling and staring at the locking device, the lawsuit said. On multiple occasions, he uses American sign language to signal “mommy” and “daddy,” the document said.

The following day, Denton is seen “getting in the (boy’s) face” as he tells him to “knock it off” when the boy makes “throaty sounds” due to his disability, the lawsuit said. Denton also threatens to put the locking device back on him.

In addition to seeking monetary damages, the Mauros ask that the district be prevented from putting their son on a bus without their permission, and that it provide alternative transportation.

