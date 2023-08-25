Family suing nursing home after nurse accused of giving 83-year-old man lethal doses of insulin

A registered nurse is accused of administering lethal doses of insulin to an 83-year-old man which led to his death, and his family is taking legal action against the nursing home where she was employed.

Beloved father Joseph Campbell died last year on Christmas Day.

Investigators said Pressdee was disciplined for abusive behavior towards patients and or staff at several nursing homes and facilities since 2018 resulting in her resigning or being terminated. Another victim was hospitalized.

This month, Campbell’s family sued the nursing home in Chicora for not taking the appropriate precautions when Pressdee was hired.

“She’s had a checkered employment past and any employer would look at that would have discovered that and should have raised red flags,” said Ron Elliott, the family’s attorney.

The lawsuit also states that Quality Life Services failed to supervise Pressdee because, under her care, investigators say the victims received overdoses of insulin.

“It looks like she had access to these patients and she had access to the medication and it led to the deaths of several individuals,” said Elliott.

Pressdee told investigators she felt bad for the victims because their quality of life was not good and claimed one victim asked her to “kill him.”

“It’s just a terrible situation. Somebody took it upon themselves to decide who gets to live and who gets to die. Certainly not appropriate, and this woman should have never been given the opportunity to do that,” said Elliott.

The family’s attorney said they may add Pressdee to the lawsuit. Right now, she faces homicide charges and is in jail unable to post bond.

Channel 11 reached out to the nursing home for a comment regarding the lawsuit but we haven’t heard back yet. At the time of the nurse’s arrest, Quality Life Services said it provides safe and compassionate care and is shocked and devastated over this and continues to fully cooperate with the AG’s office.

