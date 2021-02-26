Family suing over Santa Fe County jail inmate's death

Feb. 26—The family of a 34-year-old mother who died in the Santa Fe County jail in 2019 offers scathing criticism of the facility's operation in a new lawsuit, alleging the woman's death was caused by officials' politically motivated decisions, their failure to adopt best practices and their abandonment of basic decency.

Carmela DeVargas had been incarcerated for two months on a probation violation when she died from sepsis related to an infection of her spinal cord and brain stem.

The lawsuit, which attorneys said they filed Thursday morning in state District Court, says her infection went untreated until it was irreversible, in part because she was a drug addict and jail guards didn't take her pleas for medical care seriously.

Instead, the lawsuit says, they taunted her.

Even after she was taken to the hospital and lost the ability to breathe, speak or walk, the complaint says, county jail officials kept her shackled.

"Her death was directly caused by the failure of [the Santa Fe County Commission] and its employees to provide constitutionally adequate medical treatment to her," the complaint says, adding, "even when she was in the hospital, intubated and paralyzed, Defendants subjected her to illegal, degrading and indecent treatment. ...

"The mechanical restraints would be kept on even when Ms. DeVargas was sleeping and dying," the suit says.

County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart declined to comment on the complaint. "Santa Fe County does not comment on pending litigation," she wrote in an email Thursday.

The complaint, filed by civil rights attorneys Richard Rosenstock and Daniel Yohalem on behalf of DeVargas' father and two young children, seeks a jury trial and damages for "the intense physical and emotional pain and suffering endured by Carmela DeVargas from the time she became ill in the Santa Fe County Jail until she died."

"This includes but is not limited to the pain and suffering from her undiagnosed infections, from being on life support, from becoming quadriplegic, and from the incalculable emotional distress of having to decide to end life support and die," the complaint continues.

Story continues

DeVargas communicated to doctors that she wished to be taken off life-support by blinking her eyes because she had lost her ability to speak, according to the complaint.

In addition to the County Commission, the complaint names county Public Safety Director Pablo Sedillo III, Warden Derek Williams, Medical Director Melequides Olivares and two county jail guards as defendants.

All of the defendants still work for the county, according to Hart, including Olivares, who is paid more than $266,000 per year.

The complaint accuses the county of "endemic incompetence at the County Jail, manifested ... in a long history of deliberate indifference to the medical care to inmates."

It cites a 2003 U.S. Department of Justice investigation that found the jail provided inadequate medical care or withheld medical care from inmates and had failed to prevent bloodborne infections from spreading throughout the facility.

Former Corrections Director Annabelle Romero took control of the situation for a time after she was hired in 2005, the lawsuit says, but conditions worsened again after the county hired Sedillo for a newly created position of public safety director and fired Romero.

Sedillo was a former warden at an Arizona jail who had been terminated due to "serious security problems at the facility, including a prison riot and

allegations that a gang within the jail was smuggling drugs into the jail with the cooperation of guards," the suit claims.

It cites several inmate deaths on Sedillo's watch and says the jail "was inundated with illegal drugs and drug usage. ... At least two corrections officers were arrested for this, along with numerous other persons."

The lawsuit accuses the county of negligence, deliberate indifference to DeVargas' medical needs and violating her civil rights, including her right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

It also accuses county officials of violating her rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act, citing her opioid use disorder as a chronic disability. The county refused to provide medication-assisted treatment for her and other inmates, despite the advice of its own experts, the suit says.

Members of the Santa Fe County Health Policy and Planning Commission had told the County Commission such treatment was "just the national standard of care," and that the jail was falling behind, the lawsuit says.

Commissioner Rudy Garcia said Thursday he was concerned about the allegations but declined to comment further on the case. Other commissioners also did not comment.

"I can understand if they won't comment on the lawsuit itself, but I think they should respond as to why they hired a man to run the jail when they knew he had been fired from another jail that had bad stuff occurring in it with his knowledge and possible collusion," said DeVargas' father, Antonio DeVargas, in an interview Thursday.

He said he's gathering signatures to petition the District Attorney's Office to impanel a grand jury to investigate the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death.

"They just don't care, I guess," Antonio DeVargas said. "I guess they think these people that are in jail, their lives are expendable. I don't think they understand the level of cruelty that is going on in there."