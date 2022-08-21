Family and supporters of a missing 18-year-old come together to find hope in North Versailles

18-year-old Dorian Serrano went missing in Clairton just over two months ago. His family wants the public to know they are not giving up hope.

Serrano was last seen by his family on June 14, Allegheny County police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Allegheny County police searching for missing 18-year-old

The family came together in prayer tonight to rally and gather hope for a safe return for Dorian.

“Somebody out there knows; I know you do. I don’t want to hear, ‘He’s dead.’ I want to know where he is at,” said Dorian’s mother Dominique Burwell.

Burwell said that somebody left her son’s shoes in an alley down the street from her house after Serrano went missing and that the shoes were not there the night before.

Allegheny County police are asking anyone with information to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS or reach out over social media.

