Family of suspect in Idaho stabbings say they’re trying to ‘promote his presumption of innocence’

The family of the suspect arrested this week in the deadly November stabbings of four University of Idaho students said they were cooperating with law enforcement in an effort to promote his “presumption of innocence” in the murder case.

In a statement released Sunday, the family of suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger said they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.”

“There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them. We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother,” the statement reads. “We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions.

“We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process,” the statement continues.

The statement was released by Kohberger’s attorney Jason LaBar, the chief public defender in Monroe County, and shared online in full by several outlets.

Police arrested Kohberger on Friday in Pennsylvania, where he is awaiting extradition to Idaho to face four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge.

Authorities said they linked Kohberger to the crime through DNA evidence and his ownership of a white Hyundai Elantra that was allegedly seen near the crime scene in Moscow, Idaho, the night of the murder.

Police have not yet disclosed a possible motive or whether they believe Kohberger knew the victims. A murder weapon has also not been located.

LaBar said his client is eager to prove his innocence and that Kohberger will waive his extradition hearing to quicken the legal process.

Four University of Idaho students were found dead with stabbing wounds inside a rental home in the city of Moscow on Nov. 13.

The deaths of 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin shocked the small town and college community just before Thanksgiving break.

All four college students were remembered as beloved members of the community and their families. The three women were roommates at the rental home and Chapin was dating Kernodle.

The case quickly grew into a national story, and authorities faced some criticism when weeks passed without a suspect being publicly identified or a murder weapon found.

Kohberger is a graduate at Washington State University (WSU) and lives in Pullman, Wash., not far from the border with Idaho. He is reportedly a doctoral student in the criminal justice and criminology department.

Kohberger traveled to his parent’s home in Pennsylvania for the holidays, according to LaBar. He was reportedly tracked by police for days before his arrest.

