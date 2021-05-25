Family suspected husband from the start in South Windsor woman's death

May 25—When Jessica Edwards' sister first reported her disappearance to South Windsor police on the evening of May 10, she said she suspected that Edwards' husband, Tahj Hutchinson, had her sister's body under a sheet or comforter in the back of his sport utility vehicle as he abruptly drove away from her.

That information comes from an affidavit by South Windsor police Officer Daniel Cain, who goes on to detail how police gradually assembled evidence over the next two weeks, ultimately leading to confirmation of the sister's suspicions and the arrest of Edwards' husband.

After police located Edwards' body Friday morning in a wooded area of East Hartford, Hutchinson admitted in a more than two-hour interview with officers outside his parent's home on Fairview Street in Manchester that he had caused her death during a fight at their condo, Cain reported.

MANSLAUGHTER BOND

DEFENDANT: Tahj Hutchinson, 22, of the Cinnamon Springs condominium complex in South Windsor.

CHARGE: First-degree manslaughter.

BOND: Increased from $1 million to $1.5 million.

CONDITIONS: Bond to be posted at court only; Hutchinson must have no contact with the family of his slain wife, Jessica Edwards; other conditions to be determined by a judge when and if Hutchinson posts bond.

Hutchinson also confirmed that he had loaded her body into his SUV just before members of her family came over on the night of May 10, the officer reported.

Hutchinson drove to the East Hartford police station to report his wife's disappearance, but not before stopping in a wooded area of East Hartford that he found through "random GPS" and leaving her body there, according to the officer's account of his confession.

Police charged Hutchinson with first-degree manslaughter after he confessed Friday evening and held him on $1 million bond over the weekend.

On Monday in Manchester Superior Court, after hearing an emotional statement on behalf of Edwards' family that vigorously condemned Hutchinson, Judge Peter A. McShane increased Hutchinson's bond to $1.5 million.

Hutchinson is being held in pretrial detention at the Hartford Correctional Center today, according to online state Department of Correction records.

Speaking on behalf of Edwards' family at the arraignment, Keren Prescott, the founder of PowerUp CT, said Edwards "gained her precious wings and became an angel because her abusive, selfish, jealous, deceptive, calculating, and heartless monster for a husband decided to play God" and ended her life.

Law required bond

Prescott argued that Hutchinson should be denied bond the same way he denied Edwards' family the truth during almost two weeks of searching for her — and the same way he denied her 8-month-old son "the chance to grow up with his beautiful mother."

The judge couldn't go that far. Prescott acknowledged after court that she knew state law didn't allow the judge to deny bond but explained that her request was designed to "emphasize" the family's feelings.

In addition to raising the bond, the judge ordered that it be posted only in court. He transferred the case to the section of Hartford Superior Court that handles the region's most serious cases and left it up to a judge there whether to order electronic monitoring of Hutchinson's whereabouts and house arrest if he manages to post the bond. Hutchinson is scheduled to appear in Hartford court on June 1.

Prescott said Hutchinson, who she said has family and friends in Jamaica, has repeatedly told friends of Edwards' sister that he comes from a very wealthy family who have "an array of properties, cars, and other assets that they would sell to assist their son in any way."

In a series of interviews with police, Hutchinson told a story of how a seemingly petty conflict between him and his wife grew to lethal proportions, according to Cain's affidavit, which recounts the following:

Hutchinson said in an interview with police when he first reported his wife missing on May 10 that she had mentioned in the past that she wanted a guinea pig and that he had gotten her guinea pigs as a Mother's Day gift. But when he gave them to her on Mother's Day, May 9, she became angry at him, he said, because she had wanted to do her acrylic nails that day but now couldn't because the smell of the nails would be harmful to the guinea pigs.

Hutchinson said he and his wife spent most of Mother's Day in separate parts of their condominium unit, and that he slept on the couch that night.

He told police in the May 10 interview that Edwards had awakened him in the morning to say she was leaving with a friend and never returned home.

A different story

But in Friday's interview, he described a very different series of events. He said the argument over the guinea pigs had started Saturday, May 8, and had escalated on Sunday, as his wife tried to hit him and threw things at him. At some point that day, he acknowledged, he had pushed her hard and she hit her head on something, causing her ear to bleed.

He said she left that evening to pick up her son at her mother's house, and he fell asleep on the floor. He said the argument resumed when she got home, looked at his cellphone, and found that he had blocked her number — and that the arguing picked up again the next morning.

He said his wife reached a "breaking point" and hit him in the head with a laptop computer, then grabbed a kitchen knife, which they wrestled over.

During the fight, Hutchinson said, he pinned Edwards to the floor, then managed to flip her onto her stomach, and knelt on her back and neck area until she stopped moving. Hutchinson said he then went to tend to their son and realized only when he returned to find Edwards still not moving that she had died.

He said he left her on the floor through the day as members of her family called trying to locate her, then loaded her body into the SUV that night, at which point members of her family came over. Her sister told police that he handed his son to her before abruptly driving off.

A spokeswoman for the chief state medical examiner's office said Monday that the office had ruled Edwards' cause of death to be asphyxia due to compression of the torso and neck, adding that the manner of death was homicide.

Hutchinson is charged with first-degree manslaughter under a provision dealing with extreme recklessness rather than intentional infliction of injury, court records show.

The gradual buildup of evidence that undermined Hutchinson's initial account of his wife's disappearance started with his initial report of the disappearance at the East Hartford police station on the evening of May 10.

Timing discrepancy

Using the time of Edwards' sister's 911 call from the Cinnamon Springs condominium complex in South Windsor, where the couple lived, and surveillance video of Hutchinson's arrival at the East Hartford police station that evening, South Windsor police calculated about a 28-minute gap. That was a good deal more than the 10-15 minutes police believed it should take to drive directly to the station.

When two police officers interviewed Hutchinson that evening at the East Hartford police station, they noticed that he was barefoot.

His confession would supply explanations for both those things. He admitted that he had stopped on the way to the police station to drag his wife's body into the woods and said he had taken off his shoes because they became covered in mud, according to Cain.

One of the many pieces of evidence police found during their investigation that raised questions about Henderson's account of events was a baby-monitor cellphone application.

It provided alerts when it detected motion, and there were a series of alerts on the night of May 9-10, Cain reported. But the alerts stopped at 6:46 a.m., leading police to suspect that Hutchinson had deleted them.

Hutchinson denied that, explaining that the monitor sometimes didn't work, the officer reported.

Hutchinson, who has no criminal record, consented to a search of his condominium unit. During the search, police noticed that the bedroom door had been forced open, according to the officer.

Later, by comparing a thumbnail picture generated by the baby monitor on May 10 with the position they saw the camera in during the search, police determined that the camera position had been changed.

Cellphone leads to body

But the key break in the case came when an FBI agent analyzed cellphone location data and found evidence that Hutchinson's phone was in a wooded area adjacent to Labor Field in East Hartford immediately before it went to the East Hartford police station on the night of May 10. Hutchinson's phone then returned to the wooded area after leaving the police station between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on May 11, the officer reported.

That information led to a search of the wooded area between East Hartford Middle School and Labor Field by state police cadaver-sniffing dogs on Friday and the discovery of Edwards' body, according to Cain.

At the courthouse Monday, Yanique Edwards, Jessica Edwards' sister, said it was critical to get justice for Jessica and that she hoped that the charge would be changed from manslaughter to murder.

"We are nervous to even think about him being able to bond out of prison," she said.

She said, Edwards' son, Jayden, is lost without her.

"He will never get to know his mother," she said.

Many of Jessica Edwards' friends were also at the courthouse and said they were still in shock and disbelief that she is gone.

Cassie Mclenithan knew Edwards for many years and described her as a fun and energetic person.

She said Edwards' son changed her life, adding that when she was away for long periods she didn't leave her son with Hutchinson.

Holding onto memories

Mclenithan said she had received a voicemail from Edwards in 2019 telling her a joke. She said she's relieved she saved it while feeling regret that she didn't speak to Edwards when she tried to call around 10:30 p.m. on Mother's Day. Now pregnant, Mclenithan said she was sad that Edwards wouldn't be able to meet her baby.

She described Edwards as compassionate, saying she would do anything for her friends.

Mclenithan added that it's important to keep Edward's memory alive.

"We don't want to give him the spotlight," she said of Hutchinson. "We want her son to remember her."

Stephanie Rodriguez worked with Edwards at the Aldi grocery chain in 2017 and 2018 and described her as bubbly and hardworking in her third-shift job as a receiver. Edwards held the job while going to school for respiratory care.

Rodriguez said she worked with Hutchinson for a year at Aldi's in 2019 and that she found him to be odd, quiet and standoffish. She said he would show up at work early just to drive around and rev up his engine. Edwards wasn't working there at the time as she was pregnant with Jayden, Rodriguez said.

"It is like a nightmare," she said, describing her shock and disbelief at Edwards' disappearance and death.

Mazgenta Ashley also knew Edwards well. She said she always had a smile on her face and that the two of them clicked.

Leaving the courtroom, Hope Edwards, Jessica's mother, wiped tears from her eyes and the family later huddled for a lengthy prayer. After leaving the courthouse, they embraced again outside.

Leaving the courtroom, Hope Edwards, Jessica's mother, wiped tears from her eyes and the family later huddled for a lengthy prayer. After leaving the courthouse, they embraced again outside.