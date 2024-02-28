Family takes cover when car crashes into home during shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver says he lost control and slammed into a Whitehaven home Tuesday morning when someone started shooting at him.

When police arrived at the 1300 block of Carol Avenue, they discovered the SUV that ran into a carport was empty and that two vehicles in the driveway and the house had been hit by gunfire.

The man who lives at the home didn’t want to be identified but said he was inside the house with his wife and three kids when he heard a loud noise and a barrage of gunfire. He told everyone to hit the floor.

“We were kind of all over the house at the time. I just made everybody go into one room and get down,” he said.

The man’s Chevy Silverado, parked in the carport, was damaged in the crash. There are also a dozen bullet holes in his truck and house. He said one bullet went inside his home, and he’s thankful no one was hurt.

“God was with us,” he said. “It was kind of like the wild wild west type deal. It was crazy.”

Police said the driver who crashed into the Carol Drive house returned to the scene with his brother. He told officers he and his brother were driving down Graceland when they noticed a white car following them.

The driver said he made a quick turn onto Faronia, and that’s when the individuals in the white car began shooting at them. He said he lost control, trying to turn left on Carol, and hit the house.

The driver told investigators he and his brother ran away because they were scared and said they never returned fire. They said the shooters were possibly in a white Altima or Maxima.

According to police, surveillance video from the neighborhood showed a male in a cream shirt with what appeared to be a rifle running away from the scene. They said the video also showed a white vehicle, possibly a Nissan, that could be responsible.

Officers collected 27 spent shell casings and one live round inside the driver’s vehicle. They also found a bullet fragment that went through a carport wall and into the dining room of the Carol Drive home.

“It was too close for comfort,” said the homeowner.

If you know anything about the shooting or have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.

