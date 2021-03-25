Family of teen who choked on chicken nugget gets $2 million

·2 min read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The family of a 19-year-old student with autism will receive a $2 million settlement from a Florida school district a year and a half after he choked on a chicken nugget and died.

The settlement approved by the Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday, also sets up a mandatory training program — named in honor of Kedar Williams — for principals, teachers and other employees who work with special needs students, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

“His parents are pleased not only with the settlement, but they are most proud of the fact they fought for their son and fought for a training program designed to address the deficiencies that led to Kedar’s death,” said Sia Baker-Barnes, a lawyer who represents his mother, Megan Williams, and estate.

Kedar Williams was rushed to a hospital Aug. 13, 2019, after choking on the chicken nugget at William T. Dwyer High in Palm Beach Gardens.

Williams had a form of autism that made him mostly non-verbal, and he also had a condition that made him prone to aspiration, or choking, the family said.

An aide was supposed to be assigned only to Williams, Baker-Barnes said. But video showed the aide was attending to another student when Williams choked.

“Having your son wave goodbye to you in the morning, before school, and then never seeing him alive again is a mother’s worst nightmare. Our family has a gaping hole without Kedar in our lives,” his mother, Megan Williams, said in a statement.

The boy's father, Jeffrey Williams, will share in the settlement. He is a teacher in Polk County.

“He’s around children every day, so this is a reminder of the loss he feels,” Salesia Smith-Gorden, a lawyer Jeffrey Williams, told the newspaper.

Normally, there’s a cap of $300,000 for negligence or liability cases, unless a claims bill is filed in the Legislature, allowing a larger payout. But the family filed a lawsuit in federal court, in addition to state court, citing a violation of federal protections for students with disabilities. That enabled them to collect a larger settlement without the Legislature.

“While no amount of money will ever take away the pain caused by this tragedy, the School District of Palm Beach County hopes that the settlement reached with the Williams family will help to ease the burden of this tremendous loss,” district spokeswoman Claudia Shea said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • South Florida family ran a $1.3 million mortgage fraud scam. Mom now headed to prison

    Even in South Florida, where family fraud cases are commonplace, it’s rare that several members of a family go to prison quite like Davie’s Ana Cummings, her children and a son-in-law.

  • TikTok users are losing it over a ‘game-changing’ cleaning tool: ‘I have no words’

    Can the Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner fix literally any mess?

  • Bank worker stole nude photos from women’s phones while assisting them, Texas cops say

    He’s since been fired.

  • Woman uncovers shocking family secret while scrolling through TikTok: 'It was like looking in a mirror'

    Two women who serendipitously crossed paths on TikTok believe that they might share some family history.

  • Hatch Act complaint filed against HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge

    A conservative group is filing a Hatch Act complaint against Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge for political comments she made at the White House last week. Why it matters: The group, Americans for Public Trust, is signaling that it will use the Hatch Act, which forbids overt political activities by senior federal employees, to cause potential ethics problems for President Biden's Cabinet. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The American people are entitled to trust in their government, knowing that political opining has no place during the performance of official business duties," the complaint reads. The group is asking the Office of Special Counsel "to investigate this matter and any potential violations of the Hatch Act and standards of government employees."The backdrop: At the White House briefing last week, Fudge offered her commentary on who might be a good 2022 Senate candidate in her home state of Ohio and mentioned two Democrats: Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Rep. Tim Ryan."I think we have a good shot at it. I know people have written off Ohio. I haven't written off Ohio. I believe we can win the Senate race," she said.On Friday, she admitted that she should not have talked politics from the White House podium. "I acknowledge that I should have stuck with my first instinct and not answered the question," she said in a statement to the Washington Post.Flashback: In 2019, the Office of Special Counsel, which oversees federal personnel, ruled that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act, calling her a "repeat offender" and demanding that she be fired."As a highly visible member of the Administration, Ms. Conway's violations, if left unpunished, send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act's restrictions," the OSC wrote.More than a dozen other former Trump administration officials were also found to have violated the Hatch Act, including trade adviser Peter Navarro.Trump did not terminate Conway or Navarro or take any known disciplinary action. Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also downplayed the Hatch Act after criticism of the White House hosting the Republican National Convention, insisting that "nobody outside of the Beltway really cares."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Man shocked after allegedly making ‘disgusting’ discovery in his box of cereal: ‘I wish this was not real’

    A Twitter user has thrown the internet into disarray after allegedly finding shrimp tails in his cereal box.

  • Exclusive: Hong Kong tells foreign governments to stop accepting special British passport

    The Hong Kong government on Thursday confirmed a Reuters report that it had told 14 countries to stop accepting a British travel document that many of its young people use to apply for working holiday visas in Europe, North America and parts of Asia. In a move seen by some envoys as a diplomatic affront, the government informed the foreign consulates in a letter that it no longer considered the British National Overseas (BNO) passport a valid travel document as of Jan. 31. The letter, seen by Reuters and confirmed by the Hong Kong government after the story was published, demanded that its Hong Kong passport should be used instead.

  • Tom & Jerry, review: an embarrassing attempt to make two cartoon icons ‘relevant’

    Dir: Tim Story. Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, Pallavi Sharda, Patsy Ferran. PG cert, 101 mins During the last three lockdowns, I’ve always asked my seven- and eight-year-old sons to sit in on the new family films I’ve reviewed: some have been wonderful and others dreadful, with most falling somewhere between the two extremes. Tom & Jerry is the first during which they got up and went to get on with some homework instead. Honestly, I would have joined them if I could. Fronted adverbials hold all the appeal of a new Pixar masterpiece compared to this shatteringly crummy exercise, in which the famous cat-and-mouse act run riot in a version of New York City that looks as if it could be situated inside a warehouse near Watford – and in fact was, since the film was shot at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire. One thing to be said in Tom & Jerry’s favour is that Tom and Jerry themselves do not talk in it: a fatal error in the unloved Tom and Jerry: The Movie, which was released in 1992. In place of the bad choices of the past, though, is a whole new smorgasbord of horrors: the film opens on three rapping pigeons who perform A Tribe Called Quest’s Can I Kick It? in its entirety, and somehow goes downhill from there. The plot will delight all children who have dreamed of seeing two Hanna-Barbera slapstick icons becoming peripherally involved with a glamorous wedding between two social media influencers, Preeta (Pallavi Sharda) and Ben (Colin Jost). The venue for the Instagram event of the season is a stately old hotel on the edge of Central Park, allegedly, which also happens to be where Jerry makes his home shortly after arriving in town. Tom is immediately hired to chase him back out again before the ceremony by Kayla (Chloë Grace Moretz), a young casualty of the city’s gig economy who has just bluffed her way into what she hopes will be a steady job. Unlike Who Framed Roger Rabbit – a film which, despite having been made 33 years ago, still looks centuries ahead of Tom & Jerry in every respect – there’s no crafty explanation for the presence of animated characters in an otherwise live-action world. It’s just as simple and arbitrary as having all the animals we see (and, chillingly, also the meat) represented on screen as cartoons.

  • 'Why isn't he stopping?' Mini driver describes being pushed sideways by dump truck

    Yesterday, a video out of Toronto made the rounds on social media. It was scary to watch, as a dump truck pushed a Mini sideways a half-kilometer (third of a mile). The driver of this Mini was lucky to escape with minor injuries after being pushed for over half a kilometre up an on-ramp and onto the Gardiner Expressway yesterday.

  • Family of Black teen accused of stealing cellphone files lawsuit

    Jazz musician Keyon Harrold's 14-year-old son was attacked in the lobby of the Arlo SoHo in December after Miya Ponsetto accused him of stealing her iPhone.

  • Colorado shooting suspect makes his 1st court appearance

    Three days after he was led away in handcuffs from a Boulder supermarket where 10 people were fatally shot, the suspect appeared in court Thursday for the first time and his defense lawyer asked for a health assessment “to address his mental illness.”

  • U.S. COVID response could have avoided hundreds of thousands of deaths - research

    The United States squandered both money and lives in its response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it could have avoided nearly 400,000 deaths with a more effective health strategy and trimmed federal spending by hundreds of billions of dollars while still supporting those who needed it. That is the conclusion of a group of research papers released at a Brookings Institution conference this week, offering an early and broad start to what will likely be an intense effort in coming years to assess the response to the worst pandemic in a century. U.S. COVID-19 fatalities could have stayed under 300,000, versus a death toll of 540,000 and rising, if by last May the country had adopted widespread mask, social distancing, and testing protocols while awaiting a vaccine, estimated Andrew Atkeson, economics professor at University of California, Los Angeles.

  • Hundreds of Migrant Children Test Positive for Coronavirus Upon Arrival at HHS Facilities

    Around 2,900 migrant children detained by U.S. Border Patrol over the past year tested positive for coronavirus, including 300 currently in custody of U.S. agencies. There are currently over 11,500 unaccompanied minors in shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services, according to government data obtained by Axios. The 300 positive cases make up less than 3 percent of all migrant children in HHS custody, and are reportedly in medical isolation in HHS facilities. “The positivity rate in general is what was anticipated, and planning has resulted in robust response,” HHS spokesman Mark Weber told Axios on Wednesday. The influx of migrant children crossing the southern border has caused a backlog in HHS, which is charged with finding shelter for the children while their asylum claims are processed. Border Patrol agents are charged with finding HHS shelters for unaccompanied minors following their detention, however because of the backlog many children have remained in border patrol facilities longer than the 72-hour legal limit. The Biden administration has forbid media outlets from visiting or receiving photographs from inside Border Patrol facilities, however Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) provided Axios with images from one such facility showing overcrowded conditions. “We have to stop kids and families from making the dangerous trek across Mexico to come to the United States,” Cuellar said. “We have to work with Mexico and Central American countries to have them apply for asylum in their countries.” The 11,500 migrant children currently HHS custody is higher than the number of children detained in May 2019, when a major uptick in illegal crossings overwhelmed border agencies.

  • Woman allegedly catches boyfriend cheating thanks to prescient TikTok filter: 'You can see it in his eyes'

    A TikToker was messing around on her phone with some filters when one of them allegedly helped her discover her boyfriend was cheating.

  • St. Louis police officers on trial for beating Black undercover detective during protest

    St. Louis police detective Luther Hall was brutally beaten while working undercover at a protest against police brutality in September 2017. Now three fellow officers are on trial for the assault, which they claim was a case of mistaken identify. One of the officers already pleaded guilty and admitted to lying on the stand. Lauren Trager, an investigative reporter with CBS affiliate KMOV, joins Anne-Marie Green on "CBSN AM" with more on the case.

  • One Texas Town, Two School Districts, Clashing Mask Policies: How Science and Politics Collided in New Braunfels’ Classrooms

    This article was produced in partnership with The Texas Tribune. For locals and tourists, it’s hard to overstate the charm of New Braunfels, Texas, a place of spring-fed rivers, dancehalls, and German festivals. Yet against this idyllic backdrop, the nation’s ongoing fight over mask-wearing has pitted neighbor against neighbor and put the region’s schoolkids squarely in […]

  • Deadly spring break: 3 men charged in 2 deaths in Florida

    Two North Carolina men on spring break in Florida have been charged with drugging and raping a woman who later died, possibly of a drug overdose in Miami Beach, police said Tuesday. Meanwhile, in Panama City, a man has been charged with fatally shooting a teenager from Kentucky and another Florida man died when he jumped from the 23rd story of a beach resort with a parachute that did not open, authorities said. The deaths and alleged crimes come amid continuing chaos in South Beach, where police have arrested hundreds of partiers involved in violence and property destruction.

  • My father-in-law gave me his late mother’s car to drive. It’s now in my name. How do I sell it — without hurting his feelings?

    ‘My father-in-law is extremely attached emotionally to the car, because it belonged to his mother. That said, my wife and I are expecting our first child in roughly 3 months.’

  • Woman infuriated by husband’s ‘controlling’ response to her outfit choices: ‘Flat-out ridiculous’

    The excuse her husband gave for why he reacted the way he did left her "offended."

  • Colorado suspect's family saw him fiddling with gun days before shooting -court documents

    (Reuters) -Two days before police say Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa armed himself with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a handgun and donned a tactical vest, he sat in his Arvada, Colorado, home fiddling with a gun. The sight alarmed his family. The gun did not look like a rifle featured in old Western movies, Alissa's sister-in-law told police, according to an arrest affidavit.