Family of teen fatally shot by Glendale police request new investigation

Family and supporters of slain 15-year-old Juan Carlos Bojorquez are seen Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 as they stand during an open comments portion of the Glendale City Council meeting at its chambers.

The family of a 15-year-old killed by police over the summer asked Glendale City Council on Tuesday to start a new investigation into the incident as they voiced concerns concerning the investigation’s impartiality.

Juan Carlos Bojorquez was shot July 6 by police officers who suspected the teen was in a stolen vehicle at an apartment parking lot near North 63rd Avenue and West Citrus Way. The Glendale Police Department said officers fired at the boy during a struggle with him as he reached for a gun.

But Bojorquez’s family has argued his 16-year-old cousin, who was in the vehicle with him during the incident, said the two had their hands up when the 15-year-old was shot. A third male present during the incident has also said Bojorquez had his hands up during the shooting, family said.

Incoming state Sen. Anna Hernandez (D-District 24) pointed to officer body camera video from the incident as released last month by Glendale police.

Incoming state Sen. Anna Hernandez (D-District 24) on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, leads a rally of family and supporters of slain 15-year-old Juan Carlos Bojorquez as they chant outside Glendale City Council Chambers. The teen was fatally shot by police in Glendale when officers approached him under suspicion of being in a stolen vehicle.

“It appears that he is faced down,” Hernandez said. “Am I to assume that he was shot in the back then? And we don’t know because we don’t have the reports and we don’t have the full, unredacted camera footage.”

Blurred footage shows Bojorquez being dragged out of a vehicle with a male officer pointing a firearm toward the teen’s direction. The department's video on the footage explains the body camera was activated by a K9 officer after the shooting. The video also explains the body camera captures footage 30 seconds prior to activation.

In addition to the unredacted camera footage, the family wants the police report from the day of the shooting, Hernandez told city council during an open comments portion of its evening meeting.

“My nephew wasn’t just killed. My nephew was murdered. They shot him 11 times,” Maria Martinez said outside the city council chambers before the meeting. “I want this cop in jail.”

Glendale police has not disclosed how many times Bojorquez was shot. On Oct. 13, the department said the shooting officer remained employed.

Story continues

"The case involving Juan Carlos Borjorquez remains under investigation… Borjorquez was an armed juvenile inside a stolen vehicle and was reaching toward a weapon at the time of the incident," read an Oct. 13 statement from Glendale police.

The department has also said a blue-painted handgun was found in the vehicle. The department previously said once the investigation is complete, findings will be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

Hernandez said the teen's family does not know how many officers shot him, or whether gunfire came from Glendale police or the Buckeye Police Department. She said both departments had officers present during the shooting.

Family calls on city council: 'We deserve answers': Family of boy fatally shot by Glendale police calls for accountability

Glendale police have deferred most questions about the shooting to Buckeye police, which is investigating the incident and has declined to comment until its completion.

During the meeting, nonprofit Poder in Action organizer Luke Black implored that the city council order an investigation not overseen by the Glendale and Buckeye police departments.

“You cannot expect justice when the very people that murdered that child are the ones that are investigating,” Black said of the two police departments. “They are your officers. You have a responsibility to protect your people. Please do so.”

Analise Ortiz, a democratic candidate for state House District 24, also urged the city council for an investigation into the shooting to not be conducted by either police department.

Hernandez, who said the shooting took place in the state senate district she will be serving, told city council the family wanted the return of cell phones they say were taken from witnesses to the shooting.

Maria Martinez, aunt of slain Juan Carlos Bojorquez, 15, speaks to the press on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 as incoming state Sen. Anna Hernandez (D-District 24) stands beside her outside Glendale City Council Chambers. The teen was fatally shot by police in Glendale when officers approached him under suspicion of being in a stolen vehicle.

“The officers went to their door, knock(ed) on their door and took their phones,” Hernandez said before the city council meeting, mentioning there were two people whose phones police had not returned.

Martinez, Bojorquez’s aunt who he lived with in Phoenix before he was killed, said police barred the family from seeing him when he was in the hospital following the shooting and that they only learned of his death through social media.

“We’re outside waiting in the hot sun for hours on end, waiting to go see our family member and they told us that he was stable but hospital policy said we couldn’t go in,” she said. “We get the medical report. Hospital tells us Glendale Police told them not to cooperate with the family. Why couldn’t we be there with him while he was dying?”

Glendale Vice Mayor Jamie Aldama stepped out of the city council chambers and spoke with Bojorquez's 16-year-old brother, Jose. Aldama offered his condolences to the brother, Hernandez said. Aldama was working to get the family the materials they requested, Hernandez mentioned in her comments to city council.

When The Arizona Republic asked Aldama for comment outside city council chambers during the open comments section, the vice mayor rushed to the chambers' doors as he said he had to return to the session.

Juan Carlos Bojorquez “was not able to fulfill his journey of life and not be able to live as a person,” his brother had told the city council just earlier.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Family of teen fatally shot by Glendale PD request new investigation