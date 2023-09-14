Family of teen fatally stabbed in Schenley Park frustrated with lack of movement in case

Channel 11 is hearing from the family of a teen who was stabbed to death in a Pittsburgh park.

It’s been nearly two months since Brandon Thomas was fatally stabbed in Schenley Park, and despite multiple witnesses and video evidence, police have not made an arrest.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., the teen’s family shares a key piece of evidence that they hope will lead to answers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Allegheny County Wife of worker who fell from roof, died in Robinson Township working to keep legacy alive Woman charged with arson for allegedly starting fire in East Liberty Whole Foods stairwell North Side residents voice concerns about Allegheny General Hospitalâ€™s expansion plans DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts