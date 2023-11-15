Family of teen killed during Mobile Police pre-dawn SWAT raid sees body camera video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Attorney Ricardo Woods said the city has contacted the family of the 16-year-old boy who died after a pre-dawn raid conducted by the Mobile Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team.

The family identified the 16-year-old who was killed by police as Randall Adjessom.

Adjessom’s name was provided to WKRG News 5 by his mother.

“We already reached out to the family twice,” Woods said. “We’re in the process of allowing the family to view the body camera footage within 24 hours.”

That comment was made in the presence of the family and friends of Jawan Dallas, who have been fighting to see body camera footage of Dallas’ death after he was tased at least twice by Mobile Police Officers on July 2.

The city said the footage from Monday’s shooting can be shown to the family because the footage has not been sent to the Mobile County District Attorney yet.

Adjessom’s mother told WKRG News 5 that she had seen the body camera video, and she provided WKRG News 5 a statement in response to the video.

I [viewed] the body cam today, and my son was [murdered] by two officer(s). Mother of Randall Adjessom

The pre-dawn raid drew scrutiny from many city leaders who claimed those inside the home may have thought the commotion was an intruder.

The police department’s Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team conducted a ‘knock-and-announce’ warrant at the home at 5:30 Monday morning. The police department said that upon entry, they encountered 16-year-old Randall Adjessom pointing a laser-sighted handgun at officers.

According to Mobile Police, an officer shot him at least once. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

However, Randall Adjessom was not the person the police were looking for.

“The 16-year-old kid that was killed yesterday wasn’t even the kid that we were looking for,” District 2 Councilman William Carroll said. “That makes this 1,000 times worse.”

Police were looking for 18-year-old DeAngelo Adjessom, who was not at the home when police descended on the property. Adjessom turned himself into the police and was arrested on marijuana charges.

“On a marijuana warrant?” Carroll said. “Come on, you know all the states right now making marijuana legal?”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson asked former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, Kenyen Brown, to review the police department’s policies, procedures and training as it relates to the use of force.

“So why do we call in a third party to look at it? Because there’s always a way to do something better,” Stimpson said.

Brown will review all evidence of prior cases including body camera footage, which will be presented to the city in 90 days. Brown’s findings will be made public.

Meanwhile, Stimpson placed an immediate ban on MPD’s use of pre-dawn search warrants.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.