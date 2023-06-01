Family of teen killed in New Kensington shootout calls for harsher charges against suspect

The family of a teen shot and killed outside a New Kensington apartment building in April says the charges against the other teenager involved aren’t stiff enough.

Despite questions from Channel 11 and shouts from the family of Divine Warner, Dylan Walmsley stayed silent Thursday morning as he was escorted into the courtroom for his preliminary hearing.

Police say Walmsley was involved in a shootout at Valley Royal Court in April.

Warner, a 16-year-old, was killed.

Walmsley was taken to the hospital for treatment for his own injuries and later charged with three firearm violations, including one felony charge of carrying a gun without a license.

Warner’s family doesn’t think those charges go far enough.

“I watched him shoot him as my son was falling, he shot back. That boy was the initial shooter,” said Jacke’e Harris, Warner’s mom. “They’re trying to just charge him with gun possession, no. He needs to be charged with murder because that’s what he did.”

According to police, surveillance video from the area showed Warner approaching Walmsley with a gun first.

The district attorney considered him to be the aggressor.

Warner’s family disagrees.

“It’s not self-defense, it’s murder,” Harris said.

“He shot him in the back of his head twice,” added Drew Owens, Warner’s aunt. “That’s not self-defense.”

Walmsley waived his preliminary hearing Thursday. That sends his case to the Court of Common Pleas.

His formal arraignment is set for August 2.

“Divine didn’t get a chance to live his full life,” Harris said. “I’ll never see grandkids. I’ll never see him get married. I think we need justice. I feel like we need justice for Divine.”

The judge denied Walmsley’s motion to revoke the bond in this case so he will be staying in the Westmoreland County Prison.

