Family of teen murder suspect set up fundraiser for legal fees. Not allowed, says GoFundMe

The family of Gabriel Davies, the 16-year-old murder suspect from Olympia, was asking for help to pay for his legal fees and bring him home.

A GoFundMe page went live sometime on the afternoon of Sept. 3, just a day after Davies was booked into Remann Hall, Pierce County’s juvenile detention facility, on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and unlawful gun possession. It stayed up for less than 24 hours.

The fundraising goal was $25,000. The numbers had reached $20,200 as of 11 a.m. Sept. 4. But according to GoFundMe’s Terms of Service, the platform is not supposed to be used to raise money connected to violent crimes.

Specifically, it says content that “reflects or promotes behavior that we deem, in our sole discretion, to be an abuse of power” or in support of “the legal defense of alleged crimes associated with hate, violence, harassment” and more.

By 12 p.m. Sept. 4, donations had been turned off. The site states it’s because “the charity connected to this fundraiser is no longer supported by our payment partner.”

Davies and another 16-year-old boy have not been formally charged yet in the murder of the 51-year-old Orting man. A decision will likely come Sept. 6, which could include whether or not they will be tried as adults.

The organizer of the fundraiser couldn’t be reached by The Olympian as of 11 a.m. Sept. 4, and it’s unclear what their connection to the Davies family is. A member of GoFundMe’s communications team told The Olympian they’re looking into the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available.