Family of teen shot in McDonald’s parking lot by San Antonio police raise money for medical bills

The family of a teen shot by police while he waited inside his car at a McDonald’s parking lot is raising funds to cover his medical bills.

Erik Cantu, 17, remains in critical condition after being shot by San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennard, 27, on 2 October, Erik’s family said in the description of a GoFundMe page. More than $14,000, which will be used for Erik’s needs and mounting medical expenses, has been raised.

“Until now, we have chosen to remain focused on the condition and health of Erik with little to no commentary. However, Erik remains in critical condition, on life support, and the road ahead feels daunting,” his uncle wrote. “His injuries are severe, and although he is not yet out of the woods, we remain hopeful he moves in the direction of recovery.”

The family has denied claims by police that Erik is in stable condition, telling The Associated Press through their attorney: “We’d like to correct any misrepresentations that Erik is in ‘stable condition’ or he is ‘going to be fine.’ That is not true. Every breath is a struggle for Erik. We ask for everyone’s continued prayers for our son.”

In the aftermath of the shooting that has sparked a public outcry, Mr Brennard, a rookie officer who had been on the job seven months, has been fired, arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. He posted a $100,000 bond and was released on Tuesday.

During the2 October incident, Mr Brennard had responded to the scene for a separate report but approached Erik without warning. He did so after allegedly noticing Erik in a vehicle he had seen the day before which did not have a matching license plate

Bodycam footage shows the teenager eating a burger and a 17-year-old girl sitting in the passenger seat as Mr Brennard instructed the pair to get out of the car. Erik was ordered to exit his vehicle in the McDonalds parking lot. He began to back up with the car door still open, which San Antonio Police Captain Alyssa Campos said hit the officer, who fired several times, striking the teenager.

The startled teenager then reversed his vehicle and was struck when Mr Brennard opened fire. Erik left the scene but was stopped shortly later and taken to a hospital to treat his severe injuries.

Erik had initially faced charges for evading detention in a vehicle and for assaulting a police officer, but the Bexar County criminal district attorney, Joe Gonzales, announced they had been dropped on Friday.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told WOAI that Mr Brennard should not have opened fire and said: “There is nothing I can say in defence of that officer’s actions that night. I think what happened, initially, there was some contact made, but that did not justify the shooting.”

Mr McManus, speaking about the officer’s bodycam video, also told the media: “The video was horrific. There is no question in anybody’s mind looking at that video that the shooting is not justified.”

Police have not said if the vehicle driven by the victim was stolen or was in fact using a different license plate. The district attorney’s office is now investigating the case.