Family tells court Lafayette woman shot, killed by teen didn't carry a gun

A Lafayette man who was a teen when he shot a woman in her car, claiming he feared for his life, will spend 22 years in prison.

Shawntrell Sampy pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Marisha Felix. He originally faced a second-degree murder charge, which carries a life sentence, but pleaded guilty to the amended charge in June and faced up to 30 years in prison.

Sampy, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, said Felix had been harassing him, threatening him and once shot at him and his younger brother. He did not report any of the incidents to police.

"My life was in danger and hers was too," he told the Felix family during his sentencing Thursday. "I still love y'all."

How did Marisha Felix die?

Felix was a fun and happy single mother, raising her then 3-year-old child, who has autism, with the help of her family, her father, Mitchell Felix said in court Thursday. Her son loved taking selfies with Felix.

She talked with her sister, Sonya Arceneaux, about opening a transitional home for women and emphasized talking about gun violence and safety for women, he sister said.

Felix and her siblings were close with their father's sister, Nicole Felix, and her five children, often spending weekends at her house. The girls would dress up and perform. One time, they dressed up like the Cheetah Girls.

Sampy was outgoing and had been boxing since he was about 9, his mother, Shauna Sampy, said. He attended but did not graduate from Carencro High School. She tried to make sure Sampy and his brother stayed busy.

Sampy often helped to take care of his grandmother when she was sick, staying with her in the hospital and communicating what she needed to health care personnel.

Sampy's younger brother testified that Felix threatened the pair twice, driving by and flashing a gun at them. One night as they were walking to their grandmother's house, Felix shot at them, Sampy's brother testified.

"We were both terrified of her," his brother said in court.

They did not report the incident to police, something state prosecutor Lance Beal pressed Sampy's brother about in a tense exchange. Sampy's attorney, Thomas Alonzo, said during court it's not an uncommon decision to exclude authorities from issues, especially on Lafayette's north side.

Felix's family said that wasn't in her character. When Alonzo showed a picture from a social media post of a woman who had a tattoo similar to Felix's holding a gun but showing no face, her family denied it was her.

"I can't believe she would threaten him (Sampy) or have a gun," Arceneaux said. "I know for a fact she did not carry a gun."

Shauna Sampy told her son to stay in the house with his mother after school, but he was 16 and he wanted to be out with his friends, she said.

On March 1, 2017, Felix was in her black convertible leaving an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Boulevard. Sampy shot at the car 11 times, striking it nine times, Lafayette Police Detective Marion Borel testified. The car crashed into a fence. Felix ultimately died in her car from a gunshot wound to the back.

Sampy, who was identified by a witness as the shooter, was later interviewed by police. He first denied being involved in the shooting but later told detectives Felix had been harassing him. When he saw her that night, she stopped her car and revved the engine. That's when he shot at her.

There was no indication that Felix shot back nor did investigators find a gun in her car, Borel testified. Cameras at the apartment complex were not functional at the time.

Borel said he could not find any evidence that Felix harassed Sampy.

Borel said he's unsure why Felix was at the complex. Her aunt said she was supposed to come home to her son that night. Sampy's mother said he had friends who lived there.

Two others were charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the shooting.

'Live without her for a lifetime'

Felix's son still searches for her at her parents' house. As someone with autism, he finds comfort in scents, his family said. He goes from room to room trying to pick up his mother's scent, which is no longer there. He often finds himself in the room she used to sleep in, curled up in the bed, searching for that familiar smell.

The family hasn't told the 7-year-old yet, but since her death he's gone from being all smiles and hugs to having separation anxiety and having outbursts, Nicole Felix said.

"How do you explain to an autistic child that his mother was murdered?" she said Thursday in court. "Even if he wasn't autistic, how do you say that?"

It was a senseless killing, Nicole Felix said. She spoke directly to Sampy telling him he should have come to her and they could have worked things out, that he didn't have to kill her niece.

"We have to live without her for a lifetime. In 30 years, you can still visit your mom," Nicole Felix said. "In 30 years, we have nothing but a grave and hurt and heartache."

Her family visits the graveyard every Sunday, her father said. They bring fresh flowers and spend hours there.

Sampy's family, including his aunt and mother, said they felt for the Felix family and the suffering they were going through.

"My heart goes out to the family and I'm so sorry that it happened," Shauna Sampy said. "I didn't raise a murderer."

'At the end of the day, someone still died'

Judge Royale Colbert, who serves in the 15th Judicial District, sentenced the now 22-year-old to 22 years in prison with credit for time served. Colbert did not put a time restriction on when Sampy could file for post-conviction relief.

Colbert said he extensively combed through a pre-sentencing investigation that judges use to guide their ultimate decision.

"I don't understand what happened or how it happened. It seems to be a thing with no rhyme or reason. " Colbert said. "I can't seem to split the baby. Someone died. Your family can visit you but they can only visit her (Felix) at the graveyard."

Felix's family and the state asked Colbert for the maximum sentence Sampy's plea allowed – 30 years. Sampy's attorney asked for 10 years because of Sampy's age and because of the fear he felt.

"At the end of the day, someone still died," the judge said. "A child is without his mother and there's about to be two (more) mothers without a child."

