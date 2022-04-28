Family thinks father of 3 who vanished 8 months ago from Brookhaven was abducted

Family members are desperate to find a missing father of three who they fear was abducted from the metro Atlanta area eight months ago.

Lucky Hawkins, 52, vanished from Brookhaven, Ga. on August 23, 2021. According to his family, his red Ford truck was found abandoned at the Sam’s Club off of I085 and Clairmont Road with the keys still in the ignition and his cellphone and personal belongings still in the vehicle.

Hawkins had told family members he was going to North Carolina and stopped at the Sam’s Club to renew his car tag.

According to his ex-wife, Joy Dockley, the last images of Hawkins were taken at an ATM at the SunTrust Bank on Greenbriar Parkway around 10:15 a.m. on August 23. There have been no sightings of Hawkins since, though investigators spotted his truck on several traffic cameras.

The family put flyers up asking for the public to come forward with any information.

Dockley said that on October 9, the family got a call from a man who said he saw Hawkins in an argument with two black men and that they forcibly put him into the back of a black SUV. Police have not said if they were able to verify that man’s claims.

“We love him. We miss him. We want him home,” Dockley said. “We just want justice for him. we just want whoever did this to be brought to justice and to bring hime home.

Hawkins is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 195 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lewis with the Brookhaven Police Department.