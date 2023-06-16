Family of those who donated remains to Harvard Medical School want answers

Amy Dasch shares wedding photos of her husband Jim from their 1985 wedding. She says after a long illness he decided to donate his body to science choosing world-renowned Harvard Medical School.

“He actually said something good is going to come out of something so bad,” said Amy Dasch of Needham.

Jim passed away in 2017 at the age of 61. When Amy heard the news of stolen body parts, at first she was not concerned.

“My first thought was he died in 2017 I’m ok and then I realized ‘No that’s not true,’” she said.

A phone call to Harvard confirmed her worst fears. Jim’s body may have been involved in the alleged theft and sale of body parts from HMS.

“It makes me feel really sad and angry and betrayed. I feel terrible that there is a market for such things,” said Dasch.

Amy has Jim’s ashes now which she keeps at home.

“The fact there may be something missing from his ashes is not going to impact the pride that I have in his decision,” she said.

She’s mad at Harvard Medical School but more so Cedric Lodge, his wife Denise Lodge and everyone else accused in this grisly crime.

“This isn’t elephant tusks or a treasure of unknown provenance. These are human remains and we all know that’s not OK,” said Dasch.

Amy’s concern now is that what happened at Harvard may just be the beginning.

“This may be the tip of the iceberg,” she said. Amy believes this may be much larger.

“Yeah, I do,” she said.

That remains to be seen. Amy told us if found guilty she hopes those charged get the maximum penalty for doing something she says only depraved people could do.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW