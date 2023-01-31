Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

Morgan Daub, 26, entered into a suicide pact with her parents, authorities say (CBS21)

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.

Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.

The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.

Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she was going to take her own life, detectives told CBS 21.

Detective Timothy Fink told CBS 21 that notes from all three family members were found at the family home. The notes indicated that Deborah Daub didn’t want to live without her daughter, and decided to also end her life.

James Daub also reluctantly agreed to join the pact, according to police who reviewed letters written by him over a period of several days.

The family drugged their dog prior to going through with the shootings, so that it would not bite responding officers, and they left specific instructions on how to care for him, police said.

The three of them put on ear protection to block the sounds of the gunshots, they added.

The family members had been suffering from “varying degrees of mental illness”, which played a part in their deaths, Detective Fink told the news site.

Police Chief John Snyder told CBS 21 that the notes go into great detail about their reasons for the pact. “This is not normal. This is very unusual for any of us,” he said.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.