A family took a parking spot he wanted, then he tried to run them over, Berks police say

Jeremy Long, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·1 min read

Sep. 3—Tilden Township police are looking for a man who tried to run over a family in a parking lot, and then vandalized the family's vehicle.

Township police said a male driving a red crossover became disgruntled after a family pulled into a parking spot he wanted at Walmart, 1800 Tilden Ridge Drive, on Sept. 1 shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Police gave this account:

The driver circled the row and waited for the family — a man, a woman and a 3-year-old child — to get out of their vehicle.

When the family stepped into the crosswalk to walk into the store, the suspect drove at the family.

An adult holding the 3-year-old had to step back to avoid being hit.

The driver got out and yelled at the family for taking his parking spot.

Once the family went inside the store, the male drove to the family's car and vandalized it.

Further details were not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tilden police at 610-562-9001, crimetips@tildentownship.com or anonymously at Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

Crime Alert can also be reached at AlertBerks.org. The group pays for tips that lead to an arrest.

