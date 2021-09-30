Family: Traffic stop that led to fatal shooting was unlawful

MICHELLE LIU
·4 min read

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Relatives of the Black man fatally shot by a white South Carolina state trooper this month say the trooper attempted an illegal traffic stop, and thus had no legal reason to chase and eventually kill the man during the following struggle.

State police are still investigating what happened on Sept. 11 when Master Trooper Whittney Blake Benton tried to pull over Tristan Vereen over for what the South Carolina Public Safety Department said was an equipment violation on state Highway 905 near Loris.

The family's attorney maintains that Benton pulled Vereen over for a broken windshield, so the initial reason for the traffic stop was illegal and Vereen had the right to resist his arrest.

“It wasn’t about the windshield. It was about him driving while Black in South Carolina with a broken windshield,” lawyer Harry Daniels said.

Authorities have said a brief chase ensued before Vereen crashed his car into a utility building, started running and wound up in a tussle with the trooper. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Vereen got ahold of Benton's stun gun, biting and shocking the trooper before Benton shot him once in the chest. Vereen, 33, died later that day at a nearby hospital.

“We are here to seek justice for my brother," Vereen's sister Marion said at a Wednesday news conference. "There was no justifiable cause for the stop on 9/11 that led to the trooper murdering my brother.”

Law enforcement officials haven't specified what the equipment violation was, although Richardson previously told reporters that Vereen was driving a car with a visibly cracked windshield.

Daniels maintained the windshield was the reason for the stop but contested the solicitor's characterization of the glass. He said that South Carolina law bars obstructed windshields, but that doesn't make cracked windshields illegal in and of themselves.

“It is a crack, but it’s not an obstructed view. You can still see out the windshield plain and clear,” Daniels told The Associated Press.

Vereen's relatives have pieced together some of the moments leading up to his death with dashcam footage released by the state Highway Patrol through a public records request and surveillance footage released by the solicitor from the property where the shooting took place.

The dashcam footage starts shortly before Benton turns onto the road to pursue Vereen, but the video doesn't indicate what prompted the traffic stop. Vereen is driving a silver Honda Element that attorneys said belonged to his girlfriend’s mother.

In the first few minutes, Benton chases Vereen, who proceeds to U-turn and drift onto the wrong side of the road as Benton calls out for him to pull over. Vereen eventually pulls into a driveway and runs out of the car, with Benton following on foot.

The struggle between the two occurs out of frame, but audio captures some of the struggle, with Benton ordering Vereen to “get on the ground” and “let me see your hands.”

After the sound of a gunshot, Vereen exclaims: “He killed me."

“Turn over. Turn over or I’ll do it again,” Benton says before ordering Vereen to get on the ground.

The surveillance video, which has no sound, shows Benton chasing Vereen on foot as the two move in and out of frame and wrestle on the ground. Vereen later falls to the ground and then staggers across the frame, pulling his shirt off as Benton follows with weapon in hand.

Benton received surgery for injuries sustained during the fight before being released from the hospital, according to state Public Safety Department spokeswoman Sherri Iacobelli. He was placed on administrative leave.

A review of Benton's personnel file shows “successful” and “exceptional” performance reviews since he was first hired by the Highway Patrol in 2010. The file includes a single reprimand stemming from a 2013 citizen complaint. According to that reprimand, Benton initiated a traffic stop for a cracked windshield and proceeded to make “unprofessional and inappropriate” comments to the driver of the car, commenting on the man's painted toenails and asking if he was wearing “girls' jeans.”

Court records show a man once detained by Benton filed a federal lawsuit in 2016, alleging the trooper had used excessive force during a 2013 traffic stop in Florence that led to back and wrist injuries. That lawsuit was dismissed about a year later.

___

Michelle Liu is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • For CFP to expand by 2024, plans need approval in 4 months

    The college sports leaders who run the College Football Playoff have about four months to come to an agreement on a new format if expansion is to be implemented for the 2024 season. If they can't get it done by then, any change to the way major college football decides its national champion will have to wait until the current television contract with ESPN runs out after 2025. “We have time,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said Tuesday after a four-hour meeting with the management committee.

  • Plea deal for ex-St. Louis officer in colleague's beating

    A former St. Louis police officer who has twice faced trial on federal charges in the 2017 beating of a Black undercover police officer has agreed to a plea deal in the case, his lawyer said. Under the agreement, Christopher Myers will plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights, attorney Scott Rosenblum told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

  • Cop Leaves Suicide Note Unmasking Himself as Notorious ‘Grele’ Serial Killer

    GettyA 59-year-old former French police officer has unmasked himself as a notorious serial killer in a suicide note written just before he overdosed on pills Wednesday, according to local media reports.Le Parisien reports that the man, identified only as Francois V., had been called for questioning in connection with the case of the killer dubbed “Grele” for his pockmarked face. His body was said to have been discovered Wednesday at a seaside resort near Montpellier.He had reportedly been due to

  • California Teen on Life Support After Being Shot by School Safety Officer While She Was Driving Away

    via GoFundMeA California teen is brain dead and on life support after being shot by a school safety officer, her family says—and they want the officer held to account.“I want justice for my girl, my baby momma, the love of my life,” Rodriguez’s boyfriend, Rafeul Chowdhury, said at a news conference on Wednesday.Mona Rodriguez, 18, was shot Monday afternoon while in a vehicle near Millikan High School in Long Beach. Police claim she was shot in the upper body. Her family insists she was shot in t

  • 100 kids break out in massive fight at Six Flags Vallejo

    "People were just running towards it punching and fighting out of control." Israel Cartagena says his family took shelter inside a gift shop when the massive brawl broke out Saturday, at the opening night of Discovery Kingdom's Halloween "Fright Fest."

  • ‘I wanted to watch him die,’ victim’s daughter says after Texas death row execution

    Rick Rhoades was convicted of murdering two brothers less than a day after he was released from jail on parole.

  • The male warden of an all-female California prison is accused of sexually abusing a woman held there and taking photos of her naked, DOJ says

    Ray J. Garcia, then an associate warden at a federal prison in the city of Dublin, faces 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if found guilty.

  • Texas nurse faces capital murder trial for 4 patient deaths

    A defense attorney for a former nurse accused of killing four patients at an East Texas hospital in 2017 told jurors Tuesday that his client was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, while a prosecutor called him “a serial killer” who found the perfect place to hide. William George Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arteries of four patients recovering from heart surgery at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, killing John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenway and Joseph Kalina.

  • A London police officer handcuffed a woman in a fake arrest before raping and killing her, prosecutors say

    Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping, and raping Sarah Everard while still serving.

  • 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary caught after fleeing trial

    A 96-year-old woman who was a secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II was arrested by police after she fled before the start of her trial, according to Reuters.Why it matters: The woman, who was a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office between June 1943 and April 1945, faces 11,412 counts of accessory to murder. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.She is one of many former staff members of Nazi

  • Missouri couple accused of child abuse want home confinement eased to go to Walmart

    “Defendant requests that he be able to go to Walmart for curbside pickup,” said the motion, filed Sept. 27 on behalf of Boyd Householder. His wife Stephanie’s request was nearly identical.

  • Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Investigation Concludes He Was "Unfairly Targeted" in Tax Evasion Case

    After an investigation into Todd Chrisley's tax evasion case found he was "unfairly targeted," the star, who remains under federal indictment, told E! News that "this is just the beginning."

  • Dismembered Trio Found in Texas Dumpster Were Killed in ‘Bible Sacrifice,’ Cops Allege

    Fort Worth Police DepartmentA Texas man accused of killing and dismembering three people before setting them ablaze in a dumpster told police he did it because he had “an in-depth knowledge of the bible and believed he was being called to commit sacrifices,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, was arrested Monday night by Fort Worth police on capital murder charges, and is being held at the county jail on $1 million bond, according to de

  • ‘Contact Us With Anything’: Police Make Public Appeal in Case of Slain Camping Couple Who Feared a ‘Creep’

    via FacebookAuthorities in Utah have issued a rare public appeal for potential witnesses to come forward in the August murder of a married couple who complained of encountering a “creep” shortly before they were found shot to death at a campsite near Moab.“We are asking that anyone that would have been in the South Mesa area between the dates of August 13th, August 14th, and 15th contact our office with anything they may have seen or heard,” the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement

  • Teen Father Charged With Murder Of Newborn Son In North Texas

    During the investigation, detectives found evidence indicating Caleb Brown was angry at the child’s mother for keeping the baby and was concerned about having to pay child support.

  • Louisiana death row: Inmates get time, daily meal together

    Louisiana is letting men on death row get together regularly for recreation, talk, worship and to share at least one of their daily meals, settling a 2017 lawsuit alleging that solitary confinement in tiny cells was inhumane. All of the changes were made before U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick approved the settlement Tuesday in Baton Rouge, Betsy Ginsberg, director of the Civil Rights Clinic at the Cardozo School of Law, said Wednesday. Prison officials “have been putting the changes in place as we have come to agree on them” over the years, said Ginsberg, who is also among attorneys for the death row inmates.

  • Miami man ditches GPS monitor and house arrest, fatally stabs ex-girlfriend, cops say

    Four months ago, Hugues Dorvilus was booked on a slew of domestic-violence allegations: beating his then-girlfriend on two separate occasions, plus pointing a gun at her. He was released from jail, equipped with a GPS ankle monitor and ordered to stay inside his North Miami-Dade home to await trial.

  • Surgeon used wife’s NC truffle business to hide income from the IRS, jury finds

    The couple was found guilty on all counts.

  • Orange County woman ‘fought back hard’ against home-invasion suspect, sheriff says

    Officials say the woman’s resistance caused the suspect to drop this item, which helped deputies identify him.

  • 5 shot, including suspect, along Milwaukee Ave. in Fulton River District

    Five people were shot, including one of the suspected shooters, along Milwaukee Avenue between Des Plaines and Kinzie Wednesday, Chicago police said.