Family trafficked their children, forced them to beg, commit crimes, European cops say

A family-based group in Serbia trafficked eight people, including their own children, and forced them to beg and commit crimes in several European countries, police said. Five suspects were arrested.

The group trafficked “their own biological children and other children with whom they have family ties,” according to an Oct. 11 news release from Europol. Police said the trafficked children were forced “to beg and commit crimes in Serbia, Austria, France and Germany.”

Officers identified eight victims, which included six children between 5 and 11 years old and two adults. Most of the victims were Serbian; one was Ukrainian, police said.

The group is also accused of trafficking people for “forced marriage” and luring victims through romantic relationships, the release said.

Police said the family-based group spent the money from the scheme by “purchasing luxury goods and maintaining a high standard of living.”

Five Serbian suspects were arrested, police said. The Serbian police said in a separate news release that they will file charges against a sixth suspect already in custody.

The human trafficking scheme lasted from August 2020 to October 2023, according to Serbian police.

“Underage victims have been taken into child protection services by the relevant Serbian authorities,” European police said.

Google Translate was used to translate the news release from the Serbian police.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 911.

To report potential trafficking situations, you can contact the national hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or chat with the online hotline.

