Family of transplant teen hope to meet donor

The family of a teenager who had a life-saving bone marrow transplant hope to eventually meet the donor.

Charlie Dugdale, 18, from Liskeard in Cornwall, had aplastic anaemia - a condition where the bone marrow and stem cells do not produce enough blood cells.

In November 2022, a swab rally that involved about 300 people took place in Liskeard in a bid to find a donor, with no success.

Then the Anthony Nolan Trust found a 29-year-old man from Germany who was a perfect match. After two years Mr Dugdale's family said they could apply to meet his donor.

Charlie Dugdale was treated at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth

Mr Dugdale had just qualified as a chef in the Royal Navy and was about to start his submarine training when he was diagnosed with the condition.

Before the transplant, he said: "I was just out of it, I had really bad brain fog for more than a year.

"I was just tired all the time and I wasn't as switched on as I should have been."

He had the transplant earlier in 2023 and said: "It was quite a scary time but I pulled through and I feel alright now."

His mum Danielle said: "There must be another Charlie Dugdale somewhere in the world because his match was perfect.

"And I can't wait until we get to year two because after two years we can apply to Anthony Nolan Trust and we can meet his donor... if he wants to meet us, and I hope he does.

"I'd like to meet him and we want to thank him obviously."

Charlie Dugdale and his mum Danielle hope to meet the German donor

During his recovery Mr Dugdale caught Covid-19 and had shingles on his forehead and in his eyes and is still suffering from partial blindness.

Mr Dugdale has now gone back to the gym and is having rehabilitation provided by the Royal Navy.