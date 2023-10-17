Family trapped by flames when stolen car crashes into home

Police in San Bernardino are searching for two suspect who fled the scene after crashing a stolen car into a home occupied by a family of three, causing a massive fire that trapped the residents in the backyard on Sunday.

Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the 911 call in the 3100 block of Casa Loma Drive at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 15.

The stolen Kia crashed into a child’s room, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized to help the family, who are now homeless, relocate.

Body-worn camera footage released by the San Bernardino Police Department shows heavy flames coming from the home on their arrival.

“Responding officers from the communications center were updated that several occupants from inside the home fled to the rear yard but were now trapped as the fire began to grow,” a SBPD news release stated.

Footage of the incident shows officers using a battering ram to break down the locked wooden gate allowing the family to escape to safety.

Crews with the San Bernardino Fire Department arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames before the fire spread to neighboring homes.

It is unclear what led up to the crash, but fortunately, no one from inside the home was injured.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact investigators with the San Bernardino Police Department at 909-384-5140.

