Family tribute to 'loving' mother killed by car as boy, 12, held on suspicion of murder

Marcia Grant was described as a 'loving and dedicated' mother and grandmother - South Yorkshire Police

The family of a woman killed after she was hit by a car in Sheffield have described her as a "loving and dedicated" mother and grandmother.

Marcia Grant, 60, died on Wednesday night in Greenhill as police arrested a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of murder.

In a tribute released on Friday, Mrs Grant's family said her death was an "enormous loss" that had sent "shockwaves" through her loved ones.

The statement said: "Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.

"Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or were lucky enough to be included in her orbit.

"We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are under way and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss."

Emergency services had been called at around 7.10pm on Wednesday, April 5, to reports of a collision between a car and a woman in the Greenhill area. Mrs Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

A silver Honda Civic was cordoned off by police during the incident - OLI CONSTABLE/BBC

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination have not yet taken place.

A 12-year-old boy was found shortly afterwards and arrested on suspicion of murder as well as suspected possession of a knife.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened."

'A nice quiet place to live'

Police remained outside a semi-detached house on Hemper Lane, in Sheffield, on Thursday evening.

A number of floral tributes had been left outside the property which had police tape across the driveway. One message read: "I'm so sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful soul."

Flowers have been left at the scene by family and friends - BEN LACK FOR THE TELEGRAPH

One resident told YorkshireLive: “It’s normally really quiet round here. I knew someone had been killed but was not sure about anything else. It’s just a nice, quiet place to live so this has come as a shock.”