Family Trying to Save Injured Dog Held at Gunpoint by Cop

Police bodycam captures a family trying to save their dog's life being held at gunpoint by a New Mexico cop. William Albrecht admits he was speeding but it was because he was headed to a veterinarian's office after the family dog was hit by a car. Albrecht pleaded with the cop to let him get help for his injured dog. His 16-year-old son was also forced to kneel down and was handcuffed. After figuring out the family's emergency was real, everyone was released. However, their dog later died.

