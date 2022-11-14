'Family turmoil' leads to South Bend shooting, battery charges

SOUTH BEND — A series of familial disputes appears to be at the root of a South Bend shooting earlier this month that left two people hospitalized, according to recently filed court documents.

The Nov. 5 shooting on Woodside Street severely injured Decarlos Lester and left Marvelous Dean injured. Prosecutors have since filed aggravated battery charges against 20-year-old Byron Murray. After the shooting on the city's south side, witnesses to the incident told police Murray was the suspect and he was detained by members of the South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit.

Court documents in the case call the shooting the result of "ongoing family turmoil" and state Lester is the boyfriend of one of Murray's sisters. Prior to the shooting, two of Murray's sisters had gotten into a fight, which court documents say resulted in one of the girls having part of her ear bitten off.

According to court documents, Murray told officers he and his girlfriend were in a car at the address where the shooting occurred when Lester approached the vehicle to confront him. Lester punched Murray in the head and grabbed Murray's hair, documents say.

As Lester was allegedly gripping Murray's hair, Murray took out a gun and shot him in the abdomen, court documents say. Ballistics evidence indicates the bullet that struck Lester carried on to hit Dean in the shoulder, police said.

Doctors performed emergency surgery on Lester, police said, and he returned to stable condition afterward.

