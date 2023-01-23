Family of Tyre Nichols reacts to seeing video of deadly traffic stop

The family of Tyre Nichols on Monday watched the video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop that preceded the 29-year-old's death. Five police officers have been fired and are under state and federal investigation. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said his office is working with Memphis Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the two agencies investigating the death, on releasing the video of the incident and it could be made public "this week or next."

Nichols' family and attorneys spoke publicly and answered questions for the first time on Monday, 13 days after Nichols succumbed to his injuries:

Nichols' family attorney Ben Crump: "Where was the de-escalation? Tyre asked 'What did I do?'"

Family attorney Antonio Romanucci: "Tyre called for his mom several times during the deadly traffic stop, saying he just wanted to go home."

Nichols' father, Rodney Wells: “What I saw on that video today was horrific. No father or mother should have to see that."

Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells: "My son loved me to death. My son was a beautiful soul."

Officials, others react to Nichols video

Rico, a skateboarder who declined to give his last name, protested outside Memphis City Hall on Monday: "We're here because these cops just lose their jobs. Very rarely do you see true justice."

The National Civil Rights Museum: "We call for criminal accountability of the police officers who ended his life. ... The death of Tyre Nichols is a civil rights issue. As it should be, the case is now both a criminal and civil rights investigation. Our hearts remain heavy that another Black life has tragically ended. As a community, we cannot remain silent. We must seek justice for Tyre Nichols. For him. For his family. And for all who call Memphis home."

The Memphis Urban League: "Like most of you, we were appalled and profoundly troubled by the video description and images of the incident that ended with Mr. Nichols’ tragic death. The Memphis Urban League supports and commends Mayor Jim Strickland, MPD Chief CJ Davis, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, and their respective teams on their due diligence to bring swift justice in the death of Tyre Nichols. With the completion of an internal investigation of the officers to determine the violation of departmental policies…the firings were justified. The Memphis Urban League stands in support of the agencies moving quickly in this investigation, and will follow the facts wherever they may lead, in the pursuit of justice."

Shelby County Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery: “It’s a tragic situation that is happening in our community and we make a lot of negative national news when we shouldn’t.”

Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.: "We must come together as a community to keep the Nichols family lifted up, but also, to drive solutions that ensures no family has to experience this type of tragedy.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis: "Transparency remains a priority in this incident, and premature release (of the video) could adversely impact the criminal investigation and judicial process."

