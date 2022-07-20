Family of Uber driver killed in Oakland Little Saigon robbery call for solution to gun violence

The family of an Uber driver who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Oakland, California, last weekend is calling for a solution to rising gun violence in the city.

Kon Fung, 52, was inside his car parked in the 2000 block of 13th Ave. in Oakland at around 11 a.m. on Sunday when he was approached by two men wearing hoodies, as seen in a video released by the authorities on Wednesday.

“We believe that this was a robbery. We don't know initially what the underlying circumstances may have been, but we know that Mr. Fung was working in the area," Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a press conference on Monday.

More from NextShark: 'You F***ing Chinaman': Racist Caught on Video Spitting At, Kicking Asian Man's Car

The Little Saigon incident only lasted for a few seconds. A surveillance camera captured the two men walking toward Fung’s car, opening its door and demanding him to get out. After Fung refuses to comply, gunshots can be heard before the two men flee from the area.

Officers arrived at the scene of the crime after receiving reports about a shooting. They declared Fung dead upon finding him. His death was the 63rd homicide this year in Oakland, with the 64th reportedly happening less than 24 hours afterward.

Two days after the fatal shooting, Judy — Fung’s partner of five years — spoke to ABC7 News through an interpreter and said she was buying groceries at the time of the incident. She also said that her son heard the gunshot and made their family aware of the shooting.

More from NextShark: Gemma Chan, Susie Lau Call Out British Newspaper for ‘Trivializing’ Prince Philip’s ‘Casual Racism’

“I'm so scared," Judy shared. “I don't dare go outside. I just think of him dying."

Her interpreter told ABC7 that she is "afraid to even leave her house, and she can't sleep. The whole incident happened in less than five seconds. In that span, she lost her boyfriend."

Story continues

While wiping her tears, Judy questioned why the Sunday fatal shooting happened. She called for the violence in Oakland to end and demanded officials keep the city safe.

More from NextShark: ‘China Kinda Sus’: Student Club Poster at Illinois High School Accused of Racism

“She wants more help from the city patrolling the neighborhood,” her interpreter said. “She needs more resources to make sure the safety of this neighborhood is protected. She's pleading for help to catch the two perpetrators to bring them to justice as soon as possible.”

Fung’s brother, Ivan, called on lawmakers for gun control restrictions. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court passed a ruling that grants the right to carry a gun outside the home.

“Gun control. There's far too much gun violence. If the government can put together restrictions on gun control, it'll help our society," Ivan said.

More from NextShark: Air Force Academy Encourages New Cadets to Read George Takei's 'They Called Us Enemy'

The Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council helped Fung’s family set up a GoFundMe campaign to pay for funeral expenses. The campaign has so far raised $24,923 out of its $110,000 goal.

The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers Oakland have set up a reward of up to $12,500 for anyone who can provide information about the suspects that could lead to an arrest. Those who may have information can contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.